This in NOT AI generated and has been confirmed by Tesla!

Tesla has unveiled a redesigned version of its long-awaited Roadster electric sports car, showcasing a vehicle that the company says can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than one second and briefly lift itself into the air using specialized thrusters.

The demonstration, held in Texas on Oct. 15, 2026, featured the vehicle performing aerial maneuvers and passing over other Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck and Tesla Semi. The unveiling marks a major development for the electric automaker, which first introduced plans for the next-generation Roadster in 2017.

Rocket technology and electric performance

The new Roadster combines electric propulsion with technology developed alongside SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla demonstrated a system of compressed-gas thrusters that can help the vehicle lift off, rotate in the air and land, while a fan-powered suction system allows it to cling to an inverted ramp.

The company has presented the vehicle as a high-performance sports car rather than a conventional flying automobile. The aerial demonstrations, however, raise questions about safety requirements and whether the flight-capable configuration can legally operate on public roads.

Tesla also demonstrated acceleration from zero to 60 mph in less than one second. The most extreme performance claims involve the rocket-equipped versions, and the results should be distinguished from the specifications of the standard road-going model.

Production expected in 2028

Musk said Tesla plans to begin production of the redesigned Roadster in 2028. The announcement follows years of delays since the second-generation vehicle was first introduced in 2017.

Tesla has reopened reservations, but the company has not provided a firm public delivery date. Prospective buyers should consider the 2028 timeline a target rather than a guarantee, given the project’s history of postponements.

How far can it travel on a single charge?

Tesla is now quoting a driving range of more than 300 miles per charge for the redesigned Roadster. That figure is lower than the 620-mile range listed on Tesla’s older Roadster webpage, which reflects earlier specifications rather than the newly unveiled vehicle.

The final real-world range will depend on the production model, driving conditions, speed and use of performance features. Tesla has not yet established how the energy demands of the vehicle’s extreme performance systems will affect everyday driving range.

A new chapter for electric sports cars

The Roadster represents an ambitious attempt by Tesla to combine electric-car performance with aerospace-inspired technology. Its acceleration and aerial demonstrations have attracted attention, but questions remain about final pricing, delivery schedules, regulatory approval and the practical use of its flight-capable systems.

For consumers, the key milestone will be whether Tesla can move from an impressive demonstration to a production vehicle that meets applicable safety standards and delivers the promised performance.