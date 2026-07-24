Sumter County — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its use of the Flock Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera system after a detective was arrested and accused of using law enforcement databases for personal reasons, Sheriff Patrick Breeden announced.

Detective Brandy Almany, who had been employed by the agency since 2019, was arrested following an internal audit that investigators say uncovered unauthorized access to multiple law enforcement databases. She has been terminated from her position and faces one count of official misconduct and multiple counts related to unauthorized computer access. Almany is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators allege Almany improperly accessed the Flock ALPR system, the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) and the Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS) to obtain information about her husband’s ex-wife. Authorities say the searches were conducted for personal reasons and were not connected to any legitimate criminal investigation.

Investigators further allege Almany attempted to conceal the activity by creating electronic records that falsely indicated the database searches were tied to active sheriff’s office investigations, using unrelated case numbers and false investigative justifications.

Flock’s ALPR system uses strategically placed cameras to photograph license plates and record the date, time and location where vehicles are detected. Law enforcement agencies commonly use the technology to locate stolen vehicles, identify suspect vehicles and assist in criminal investigations. Investigators allege Almany improperly used that system to monitor an individual for personal reasons rather than for official law enforcement purposes.

In response to the allegations, Breeden said he has ordered a comprehensive audit of all law enforcement databases used by the agency and has suspended operation of the Flock camera system while the review is underway.

“While I do believe these systems are a valuable tool for law enforcement, due to these circumstances, I have ordered a complete internal audit of all the databases and I have suspended the use of Flock,” Breeden said in a statement.

The sheriff said the decision reflects the agency’s commitment to accountability and public trust, emphasizing that misuse of sensitive law enforcement resources will not be tolerated.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have indicated that additional audits of database activity could result in further charges if additional misconduct is uncovered.

According to reports, since January 2026, more than a dozen law enforcement officers throughout Florida have been disciplined or terminated for misusing Flock cameras.