OCALA, Fla. — An overnight dispute at an Ocala residence escalated into property damage and a confrontation involving a firearm before deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman on felony charges.

Callie Morgan Pool was arrested Sept. 24 following an incident at a residence on Pine Circle, where investigators say a woman staying at the home was confronted by Pool during the early morning hours.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, the victim had arrived at the residence to spend the night. Pool reportedly learned that the victim was inside the home and to went he residence.

When she arrived, Pool began banging on the outside of the home and pushed an air-conditioning intake vent into the garage.

The confrontation escalated when Pool picked up a brick from the front porch and used it to repeatedly strike the woman’s vehicle. Investigators said Pool shattered the vehicle’s front and rear windshields and caused additional damage to the side windows and body of the car.

The damage was estimated to be approximately $15,000.

The situation became more serious when the victim came outside and Pool approached her while holding the brick.

According to investigators, the victim was armed with a handgun. As Pool approached in a threatening manner, the victim racked the slide of the firearm.

The victim then fired a single round into the air as Pool lunged toward her.

Investigators said Pool subsequently threw the brick at the victim, who moved out of the way to avoid being struck.

When questioned, Pool lied and stated that the woman had attempted to shoot her during the dispute.

However, Pool acknowledged damaging the woman’s vehicle with the brick.

Additionally, witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of the incident as did the footage from the Ring camera.

Pool was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail.

She faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Criminal Mischief Involving Property Damage of $1,000 or More.

According to court records, Pool has previous arrests in Hillsborough County for Battery.

Pool is being held on a $20,000 bond.