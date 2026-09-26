A Florida woman’s 13-day incarceration after investigators linked her vehicle to a fatal Interstate 4 crash became a central focus Wednesday as U.S. senators examined the growing use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras and questioned whether law enforcement agencies are adequately verifying information produced by the technology.

Lindsey Isaacs, 23, testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism during a hearing titled “Always Watching: Flock’s Nationwide AI Surveillance Network.” She described how a camera image of her black Dodge Durango became a critical part of an investigation that ultimately led to eight felony charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide.

The hearing took place on Sept. 23, 2026.

Isaacs told senators she knew investigators had the wrong person.

“I was terrified,” Isaacs said. “I was facing the possibility of spending the rest of my life in prison for a crash I knew I had not been involved in.”

Her case eventually collapsed. Prosecutors filed a “no information” decision May 22, ending the criminal case against her. A separate investigation subsequently focused on another driver, who was arrested in connection with the crash.

The case has raised a broader question that extends beyond Flock cameras themselves: What happens when law enforcement treats automated surveillance data as a conclusion rather than an investigative lead?

The camera hit

The October 2025 crash killed three people and occurred on Interstate 4 near DeBary in Volusia County.

Investigators were searching for a Dodge Durango. A Flock camera captured Isaacs’ black Durango approximately three miles west of the crash scene at about 9:51 p.m., roughly two minutes before the collision.

That information, standing alone, did not establish that Isaacs was at the crash scene.

In fact, according to Isaacs’ lawsuit and subsequent reporting, investigators had information pointing in other directions.

A 911 caller reportedly described a maroon Dodge Durango and provided the first three characters of its license plate. Isaacs’ vehicle was black and carried a different plate. Other witnesses also provided varying descriptions of the vehicle involved.

The timing of the Flock image was another critical issue.

Isaacs’ attorneys have argued that the camera record actually placed her vehicle away from the crash at a time that made it difficult, if not impossible, for her to have been the driver who caused the collision.

Evidence that could have cleared her

Isaacs’ attorneys also say investigators had physical evidence available that should have prompted them to reconsider the identification.

Her 2025 Dodge Durango was seized and held by the Florida Highway Patrol for months.

Investigators later claimed the vehicle had marks and scuffs consistent with having collided with another vehicle. But photographs obtained during the legal proceedings showed no crash damage consistent with the collision, according to Isaacs’ lawsuit and subsequent reporting.

The lawsuit filed against two FHP sergeants alleges that investigators made false statements about the vehicle’s condition in the affidavit used to obtain Isaacs’ arrest warrant.

The lawsuit contends that there were no scrape marks, scuffs, paint transfer or tire marks on Isaacs’ vehicle and that investigators omitted information that could have contradicted their theory of the case.

A later FHP investigation examined the vehicle and found no damage indicating that it had been involved in the crash. Investigators also found maroon paint transfer on one of the vehicles struck during the collision, helping shift the investigation toward a maroon Durango.

From an investigative lead to an arrest

The incident illustrates the potential danger of relying too heavily on automated surveillance information.

Flock’s technology records vehicles at particular locations and times. The company describes its system as an investigative tool that captures license plates and vehicle characteristics, including make, model, color and other distinguishing characteristics.

Law enforcement officials have told the public from the beginning that its ALPR cameras do not use facial recognition and do not identify people by their faces.

Flock’s current public materials obtained by the Senate specifically state that facial recognition is included in its ALPR platform.

But that explanation has itself become the subject of scrutiny.

A report published Thursday said Flock CEO Garrett Langley told the Senate that it is possible to search for the presence of humans in images captured by Flock cameras.

A system does not necessarily have to perform facial recognition to capture an image in which a person’s face or other physical characteristics are visible.

The issue therefore is not simply whether Flock’s ALPR system performs facial recognition. The larger question is what information the cameras can capture, what software can search for, what investigators can see and how that information is used once it enters a criminal investigation.

Questions about what the public was told by law enforcement

The conflicting descriptions have prompted questions about whether the public has been given a complete picture of the capabilities of modern ALPR surveillance cameras.

Law enforcement agencies using Flock have frequently described the systems as just “license plate readers” that capture the rear of vehicles and do not identify the people inside them.

But the company’s reported acknowledgment that humans can be searched for in images raises a separate issue: the difference between recognizing a face and capturing or locating a person within an image.

Those distinctions matter because public officials and law enforcement agencies have frequently reassured residents that the cameras are not facial-recognition systems.

The evidence reviewed during the Senate hearing unequivocally shows that law enforcement made such statements and knowingly lied.

What is clear is that the technology is capable of generating information far beyond a simple record of a license plate. Flock advertises vehicle-attribute searches capable of identifying characteristics such as make, model, color and body type.

A wrongful arrest with real consequences

For Isaacs, the distinction was not academic.

She spent 13 days in custody, including time in solitary confinement and a maximum-security housing unit.

She was initially denied bond.

During her Senate testimony, Isaacs described watching her own mugshot appear on television while she was incarcerated.

At one point, she said, she feared she would spend the rest of her life in prison for a crash she did not cause.

Her charges were eventually dropped, but her attorney said not before nearly ruining Isaacs life.

The State Attorney’s Office later shifted the investigation toward another woman, Alisa Lee Montalvo, whom investigators identified as the driver of a maroon Dodge Durango. Montalvo faces charges stemming from the crash and has pleaded not guilty, according to reporting on the case.

The bigger question

Isaacs’ case demonstrates that Flock cameras themselves made a false arrest. The cameras generated information. Human investigators interpreted that information incorrectly, combined it with other fabricated evidence, and sought an arrest warrant for an innocent woman.

That distinction was central to the Senate hearing.

The technology can provide investigators with an enormous amount of information. The question is what safeguards exist when that information is wrong, incomplete or interpreted through an investigative theory that turns out to be false.

Flock says every search is logged and that its customers control access to their data.

Critics argue that those safeguards are insufficient if officers can use automated camera data to identify a vehicle and then fail to adequately investigate evidence pointing to an innocent person.

Isaacs’ experience provides a stark example of what can happen when that verification fails.

A camera image placed her vehicle near a deadly crash.

Investigators concluded that she was responsible and fabricated evidence to do it.

Her vehicle was seized.

She was arrested and jailed.

Prosecutors ultimately abandoned the case after real evidence and an actual investigation showed that investigators had identified the wrong vehicle.

Isaac’s attorney says the technology did not put Isaacs in jail by itself, law enforcement who falsified reports helped with that decision.

That distinction may be the most important lesson from the Senate hearing: automated surveillance can provide investigators with leads, but the responsibility for verifying those leads before taking away someone’s freedom remains with the people who investigate, prosecute, and authorize the arrest.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the initial effort to locate Lindsey Isaacs, according to Isaacs’ testimony before the U.S. Senate on Sept. 23 and multiple reports of her testimony.

Isaacs told the Senate that at about 1:04 a.m. Oct. 5, 2025, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and three Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to her parents’ home in Ocala looking for her. They told her parents she had been involved in a fatal crash and asked where she and her Dodge Durango were.

Her parents gave law enforcement her Palm Coast address. Isaacs testified that additional FHP troopers subsequently went to her apartment, where her Durango was seized.

What about the FBI?

There is evidence that the FBI has access to Flock data through Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Flock system, but that’s different from evidence that the FBI participated in tracking Isaacs.

A report on MCSO’s Flock system says the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are among federal agencies that have access to MCSO’s Flock data. MCSO says it does not share that data with ICE.

However, reliable evidence shows that the FBI was involved in locating Isaacs or in the investigation that resulted in her arrest. The reports identify FHP as the investigating agency, with MCSO deputies assisting when officers went to her parents’ Ocala home.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators used Flock camera information during the investigation, while three Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted an FHP trooper in locating Isaacs at her parents’ home.

Isaacs’ case is now part of a growing national debate over how much power law enforcement should have to collect, search and retain information about ordinary Americans — and what safeguards should be required before surveillance data can be used to deprive someone of their liberty.

Attorney’s have filed a lawsuit against FGP and are considering a lawsuit against MCSO.

Documents show that the legal team plans to file motions to have those involved stripped of their qualified immunity.

The CEO’s for all of the ALPR companies, including Flock, refused to participate in the hearings.