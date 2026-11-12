Most foreign countries do not allow American citizens—or any non-citizens—to run for political office because holding public office typically requires citizenship by birth.

A United States Congresswoman is now wanting to follow suit in the US.

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace is pushing for a constitutional amendment that would prohibit naturalized American citizens from serving in Congress, holding federal judgeships or occupying certain high-level positions within the federal government.

Mace introduced the joint resolution on May 20, 2026, arguing that individuals holding positions of authority in the federal government should meet the same citizenship requirements currently imposed on the president and vice president of the United States.

The proposal would require members of the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, federal judiciary and Senate-confirmed federal officials to be natural-born American citizens.

Although the proposal has been described as an effort to require government officials to be born in the United States, its actual language centers on the constitutional designation of a natural-born citizen. That distinction is important because the legal definition does not necessarily mean that every person must have been physically born on American soil.

Mace’s proposal specifically targets a citizenship distinction that currently applies to the presidency but not to members of Congress. Under the existing Constitution, naturalized citizens can serve in the House and Senate, provided they meet the other constitutional requirements.

Mace Defends Her Proposal

In announcing the resolution, Mace argued that elected representatives and other federal officials should have their primary allegiance to the United States.

“If you hold power in the American government, you should be a natural born American citizen,” Mace said. She went on to say, “This is not complicated. The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not Somalia. Not any other country.”

Mace also criticized foreign-born lawmakers, claiming that some had demonstrated divided loyalties.

“For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear their loyalty is not here. We see it every day. This amendment puts an end to it,” she said in the announcement.

The congresswoman specifically identified Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Shri Thanedar of Michigan and Pramila Jayapal of Washington as examples of lawmakers she believes demonstrate the need for the proposed amendment.

In a separate statement, Mace said, “Ilhan Omar is just one of many foreign born members of this government who have made clear, time and again, their loyalty is not here. The American people deserve leaders who put America first. This amendment closes a gap in our Constitution long overdue for closing.”

In a subsequent television interview, Mace defended the proposal by comparing congressional eligibility requirements with those imposed on the president.

“If the president has to be natural-born, so too should members of Congress, so too should our judges. That’s what my legislation was about,” Mace said during an appearance on Fox News.

When asked whether the amendment should apply to lawmakers already serving in Congress, Mace indicated that she would support making the restrictions retroactive.

She said she would “be fine” with making the proposal retroactive and that it should “apply to those individuals who should not be serving in Congress.”

Lawmakers Push Back

The proposal drew criticism from lawmakers who argue that naturalized Americans should retain the same opportunity to serve in elected office as citizens born in the United States.

Representative Pramila Jayapal responded by calling the proposal discriminatory and questioning its compatibility with America’s history of immigration.

“Instead of working to help the American people, as so many cannot keep the lights on, keep food on the table, or pay their rent, Nancy Mace is instead introducing racist legislation that denies the very history of a country that has been proudly shaped by immigrants,” Jayapal said. “This is also insulting to the hundreds of thousands of constituents who elected naturalized citizens into office.”

Jayapal also urged congressional colleagues, including Republicans who are naturalized citizens, to condemn the proposal.

Representative Ilhan Omar offered a brief response when asked about Mace’s effort, saying, “Good luck to her.”

Thanedar also criticized Mace’s proposal, responding with a sarcastic social media post suggesting that lawmakers should instead introduce restrictions targeting members of Congress who make their staff vote on personal popularity contests.

What the Proposed Amendment Would Change

Mace’s joint resolution, H.J. Res. 188, proposes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would establish new citizenship requirements for several categories of federal officials.

Under the proposal:

– Members of the U.S. House of Representatives would have to be natural-born citizens.

– U.S. senators would have to meet the same requirement.

– Federal judges at every level would be required to be natural-born citizens.

– Ambassadors and other Senate-confirmed federal officials would also be subject to the requirement.

The proposal does not establish a blanket requirement for every elected official in America. Its language specifically addresses federal offices and appointments, not state and local elected positions.

For the amendment to become law, it would need approval by a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, followed by ratification from three-fourths of the state legislatures.

As of the May 20 introduction, the resolution had been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. It had not become law.

A Constitutional Debate With Broader Implications

The proposal raises questions about citizenship, representation and whether naturalized Americans should have the same eligibility to hold federal office as Americans who are citizens from birth.

Currently, naturalized citizens can serve in Congress, but the Constitution requires the president and vice president to be natural-born citizens.

If Mace’s amendment were ultimately ratified, it would fundamentally change the eligibility requirements for several of the nation’s highest federal offices and could affect Americans who completed the naturalization process and subsequently won elections.

The debate is likely to continue as lawmakers consider the constitutional implications and the potential consequences for representation in the federal government.