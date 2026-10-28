OCALA, Fla. — A 34-year-old fifth-grade teacher at Ocala Christian Academy was arrested on a charge of digital voyeurism after investigators said he admitted to photographing underneath a student’s skirt during a school recess.

According to the information provided by the Ocala Police Department, Detective Grosso led the investigation after police received a report from concerned parents on Oct. 27 about an incident that allegedly occurred the previous Friday.

A witness told investigators they saw Joel Gould hold a cellphone underneath a student’s skirt while the child stood on a picnic table beside him, according to the report.

The student later told investigators she felt something touch her leg several times before realizing that Gould’s cellphone was positioned beneath her skirt with its camera pointed upward.

The child’s parents contacted police after learning of the allegations, prompting an investigation into the incident.

During an interview with investigators, Gould admitted to taking photographs underneath the child’s skirt, according to the information provided by police.

Detective Grosso determined that the victim’s statement, the witness account and Gould’s alleged admission established probable cause for an arrest on a digital voyeurism charge.

The charge was elevated from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony because Gould allegedly occupied a position of authority over the student, according to the report.

Gould was transported to the Marion County Jail.

Police Concerned There May Be Additional Victims

Investigators said they are concerned that other children may have experienced inappropriate conduct involving Gould.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case, or anyone who believes they may have experienced inappropriate contact involving Gould, to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000..