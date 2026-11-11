OCALA, Fla. – The City of Ocala is preparing to discontinue its Community Solar Subscription Program after years of limited customer participation, with the proposed termination scheduled for consideration by the Ocala City Council on November 17.

Resolution 2027-7, listed on the council’s November 17 meeting agenda, would officially sunset the program operated by Ocala Electric Utility (OEU). The proposal comes more than six years after the city introduced the initiative in June 2020, offering residents and businesses an opportunity to benefit from solar-generated electricity without installing solar panels on their properties.

The program was designed to give customers an alternative to traditional rooftop solar installations. Participants could subscribe to 25%, 50% or 100% of their electricity usage through the city’s share of a larger solar energy project.

However, participation never reached the levels anticipated by utility officials.

Participation Falls Short of Expectations

According to information provided in the city’s staff report, approximately 0.2 megawatts of the available 17-megawatt solar allocation was subscribed as of October 2026. That represents roughly 1.17% of the available capacity.

Residential participation was particularly low. The program also experienced a significant setback in April 2026 when its largest subscriber canceled, leaving approximately 99% of the city’s available subscription capacity unused.

Utility officials have cited the limited participation, administrative expenses and marketing costs as reasons for recommending that the program be discontinued.

The program also reportedly created confusion among customers who misunderstood the difference between community solar subscriptions and net metering, which allows property owners with their own solar systems to send excess electricity back to the utility grid.

What Happens to the City’s Solar Energy?

Ending the subscription program does not mean Ocala is abandoning its investment in solar energy.

The city currently holds a 17-megawatt allocation through the Florida Municipal Power Agency’s Florida Municipal Solar Project. Under the recommendation, that solar capacity would remain part of Ocala Electric Utility’s general electricity supply rather than being offered through a separate subscription program.

This means the solar-generated electricity would become part of the utility’s overall power portfolio, serving customers collectively instead of through individual subscriptions.

What Happens to Existing Subscribers?

Customers currently enrolled in the program would be given 45 days’ notice under the staff recommendation.

The program currently charges subscribers a solar energy surcharge of approximately 1.6 cents per kilowatt-hour. Ending the program would eliminate that separate surcharge, which city staff estimate currently generates approximately $27,000 annually.

Customers interested in installing their own solar panels should understand that the proposed termination is separate from the city’s net-metering program. Ocala Electric Utility continues to offer net metering for qualifying renewable energy systems.

November 17 Council Meeting Will Determine the Program’s Future

The proposed resolution is listed as item 6a on the November 17 City Council consent agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ocala City Hall, located at 110 SE Watula Avenue.

Because the item is currently scheduled for consideration, the council has not yet formally approved the termination as of November 11, 2026.

The decision will bring attention to the city’s approach to renewable energy investments, utility costs and customer participation in alternative electricity programs.

For Ocala residents, the central question is whether discontinuing a program that attracted little participation represents a practical adjustment to the city’s energy strategy or a missed opportunity to expand community access to renewable energy.

The council’s November 17 vote will determine whether the Community Solar Subscription Program officially comes to an end.