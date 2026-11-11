Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of MF Systems, in the County of Marion located at 18755 NE 249 Ter, Fort McCoy, FL 32134 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Ocala, Florida, this 11th day of November 2026. Owner’s name or name of Corporation: Michael J Ferreras.

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