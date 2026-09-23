IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2026 CP 1966

ARTHUR R. HEFFNER JR., Division Probate

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Arthur R. Heffner Jr., deceased, whose date of death was July 13, 2026, is pending in the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 NW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34475. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

The personal representative has no duty to discover whether any property held at the time of the decedent’s death by the decedent or the decedent’s surviving spouse is property to which the Florida Uniform Disposition of Community Property Rights at Death Act as described in ss. 732.216-732.228, applies, or may apply, unless a written demand is made by a creditor as specified under s. 732.2211, Florida Statutes. The written demand must be filed with the clerk.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 24, 2026.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Ted Tishman

E-Mail Addresses:

ttishman@leechtishman.com

asamusko@leechtishman.com

Florida Bar No. 322822

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC

8470 Enterprise Circle Suite 100

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Telephone: 941-877-1830

Personal Representative:

Arthur R. Heffner, III

41 Hickory Pass

Bedford, NY 10506