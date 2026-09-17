IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Case No.: 26CP001901AX

JEFFREY LEE VAN EPPS

Deceased.

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NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of JEFFREY LEE VAN EPPS, deceased, who died on June 29, 2026, is pending in the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Honorable Brad King, 110 N.W. 1st Avenue, Suite 507, Ocala, Florida, 34475. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 17, 2026.

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Aaron J. Bedy, Esq.

Bedy Law, PLLC

13043 West Linebaugh Avenue

Tampa, Florida 33626

727-308-0529

Florida Bar No.: 99293

aaron@bedylaw.com

Personal Representative

Catherine Van Epps

7580 118th Terrace

Largo, Florida 33773