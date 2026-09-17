IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Case No.: 26CP001901AX
JEFFREY LEE VAN EPPS
Deceased.
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NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JEFFREY LEE VAN EPPS, deceased, who died on June 29, 2026, is pending in the Circuit Court for Marion County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Honorable Brad King, 110 N.W. 1st Avenue, Suite 507, Ocala, Florida, 34475. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is September 17, 2026.
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Aaron J. Bedy, Esq.
Bedy Law, PLLC
13043 West Linebaugh Avenue
Tampa, Florida 33626
727-308-0529
Florida Bar No.: 99293
aaron@bedylaw.com
Personal Representative
Catherine Van Epps
7580 118th Terrace
Largo, Florida 33773