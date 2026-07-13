`IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR MARION COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2026-CA-000439

MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION,

AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

COMMUNITY BANK AND TRUST

OF FLORIDA,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF PAULA SHELDON; JORDAN J. RICCARDI, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA SHELDON; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF PAUDA SHELDON; JULIE MICHELE POLING N/K/A MICHELE MURPHY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JULIE MICHELE POLING N/K/A MICHELE MURPHY; TENANT #1; TENANT #2; WINDHORSE SANCTUARY, INC.; APPALACHIAN BEAR RESCUE; THE DAVID SHELDRICK WILDLIFE TRUST USA, INC.; SKYDOG SANCTUARY, INC.; SOUTH FLORIDA BEAGLE RESCUE, INC.; BOBBIE J. BURNES; AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN-NAMED DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS,

Defendants.

________________________________________________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA SHELDON and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, AND UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN-NAMED DEFENDANTS WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following real property in Marion County, Florida:

Commence at the S.E. corner of the S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4 of Section 10, Township 15 South, Range 20 East, Marion County, Florida, Thence N. 00 degrees 58 minutes 20 seconds E. along the East Boundary of said S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4 a Distance of 890.98 feet to the Point of Beginning, Thence continuing N. 00 degrees 58 minutes 20 seconds E. along the aforesaid East

Boundary of the S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4 a Distance of 20.00 feet, Thence N. 89 degrees 52 minutes 19 seconds W. 883.97 feet, Thence N. 01 degrees 20 minutes 14 seconds E. 437.47 feet to a point on the North Boundary of said S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4, Thence N. 89 degrees 52 minutes 19 seconds W. along the aforesaid North Boundary of the S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4 a distance of 424.34 feet to the N.W. corner of said S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4, Thence S. 01 degrees 20 minutes 14 seconds W. along the West Boundary of the aforesaid S.E. 1/4 of the N.E. 1/4 a distance of 457.47 feet, Thence S. 89 degrees 52 minutes 19 seconds E. 1308.44 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to road right-of-way across the East 20.00 feet thereof.

Parcel Identification No.: 21048-002-02

Property Address: 1630 NW 100th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34482

has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Marion County, Florida, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, if any, to Gregory A. Sanoba, Esquire, 422 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801, within 30 days of the first publication date of this Notice of Action and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

GREGORY C. HARRELL,

DATE: 7/9/26 Clerk of Court and Comptroller

By: H. Bibb, Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at the Office of the Trial Court Administrator, Marion County Judicial Center, 110 NW First Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475, Telephone (352)401-6710, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.