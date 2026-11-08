OCALA, Fla. — A major bottled water production facility in Ocala is preparing to shut down permanently, marking another significant loss of local jobs and bringing an end to decades of water bottling operations at the site.

Niagara Bottling, which acquired the former Silver Springs Bottled Water Company in 2025, has announced plans to close its Ocala manufacturing facility and eliminate the remaining 57 positions.

The plant, located at 2445 NW 42nd Street, is expected to close by the end of 2026. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter submitted October 31, the company cited “organizational restructuring” as the reason for the closure. Employee terminations are scheduled to take effect December 31.

The announcement comes just over a year after Niagara purchased the facility for approximately $25.7 million in September 2025.

A year of layoffs and uncertainty

The closure follows an earlier round of significant job cuts shortly after Niagara acquired the business. In October 2025, the company announced layoffs affecting 85 employees at the Ocala facility.

At the time, the acquisition raised questions about the future of the longtime local water producer and the employees who had worked there for years.

Earlier in 2026, Niagara representatives indicated that the facility was not permanently closing and that operations would continue with a substantially reduced workforce. However, the latest WARN filing confirms that the company now intends to shut down the entire operation.

The latest layoffs will affect 57 remaining employees, including production operators, forklift drivers, maintenance technicians, quality control personnel, warehouse employees, production managers and the plant director.

End of a longtime Ocala business

The facility previously operated as Silver Springs Bottled Water Company, a longtime Florida water producer that built its business around bottled water production and distribution.

The Richmond family operated the company beginning in 1991, making the acquisition by Niagara a significant transition for the local business.

Niagara Bottling, headquartered in California, is one of the country’s largest bottled water manufacturers. The company maintains other production facilities in Florida, including locations in Groveland and Jacksonville.

Questions about Ocala’s economic impact

The closure represents another setback for workers in the Ocala area, particularly those who remained employed following the initial layoffs.

With all 57 remaining positions scheduled to be eliminated, questions remain about the future of the property, whether the facility will be sold or repurposed, and what opportunities will be available to displaced employees.

For a facility that changed hands for more than $25 million just over a year ago, its impending closure marks a dramatic turn of events for a business that had been part of the Ocala community for decades.