OCALA, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says his agency will face difficult financial decisions following voter approval of Florida Amendment 3, a property tax reduction.

Woods spoke out Wednesday, Nov. 4, one day after Florida voters approved the constitutional amendment. The measure received approximately 62% of the statewide vote and 69% of the vote in Marion County.

Woods warned that the reduction in property tax revenue could have serious consequences for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the services it provides.

Woods estimates his agency could face a $61 million reduction in funding over the next two years.

One of the challenges facing the sheriff is the way his department receives its funding. Woods said that Marion County has a Municipal Services Taxing Unit, commonly known as an MSTU, dedicated to law enforcement and miscellaneous services. Approximately 98% of that funding comes from ad valorem property taxes.

With the amendment reducing property tax revenue, Woods said he will have to determine where spending can be reduced.

The sheriff said personnel costs make those decisions particularly difficult because salaries account for a substantial portion of the department’s budget.

“I do not want to cut deputies…. it will compromise safety, and that’s what I don’t want to do,” Woods said.

Instead, Woods indicated that his office may have to examine programs, technology and other operational expenses to find savings.

Among the areas potentially facing reductions are mental health and substance abuse programs at the county jail, along with technology expenses such as body-worn cameras.

Those possibilities raise questions about how the agency will maintain its current level of service while operating with fewer financial resources.

Woods said he hopes state lawmakers will work with local officials to identify alternative funding sources and protect essential public safety services.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods Faces Scrutiny Over Salary and Agency Spending

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is facing heavy scrutiny over his annual compensation, which exceeds $200,000, and the overall management structure of the Sheriff’s Office. Critics are raising concerns about whether the agency has become top-heavy, with a large number of high-ranking administrators and command staff compared with personnel serving in the field.

The scrutiny comes as questions continue about the agency’s payroll and organizational structure. Published reporting shows Woods’ annual salary increased from $215,220 in 2023-24 to approximately $257,625 in fiscal year 2025-26. A 2025 staffing report also identified 1,120 employees, including 690 sworn personnel and 430 civilian employees. Meanwhile, a staffing study found the agency had 215 deputies assigned to calls for service, compared with a recommended 323. Those figures are prompting questions about administrative staffing, management costs and whether more resources should be directed toward personnel working in the field.

The central question for taxpayers: Is the Sheriff’s Office allocating its resources appropriately, or has its leadership structure out of control at the expense of taxpayers?

DeSantis plans legislative special session

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he intends to call a special legislative session to address implementation of Amendment 3.

DeSantis said lawmakers would consider ways to prevent local governments from shifting the tax burden to residents through other forms of taxation. He also discussed creating state funding opportunities to help local governments maintain essential services.

Woods said he hopes local law enforcement leaders will have an opportunity to participate in those discussions.

Voters have long stated that local government, to include the sheriff, used their power and fearmongering in an attempt scare residents into voting NO on Amendment 3, which backfired.

DeSantis said, “There is no reason local governments cannot make it work.” He went on to stay that the spending of local governments in Florida is out of control.