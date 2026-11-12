OCALA, Fla. — One of Ocala’s most anticipated holiday traditions is returning to historic downtown later this month as the city prepares for the 42nd annual Light Up Ocala celebration.

The free, family-friendly event is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., bringing thousands of residents and visitors downtown for an afternoon and evening of holiday entertainment, shopping, food, children’s activities and festive displays.

The highlight of the evening will be the official lighting ceremony, scheduled for approximately 6 p.m. on the Downtown Square, when thousands of holiday lights will illuminate the historic downtown area and officially kick off the Christmas season.

Organizers say this year’s celebration will feature more than 100 vendors offering arts, crafts, holiday merchandise and a variety of food options.

Three Entertainment Areas Planned

The celebration will feature three primary entertainment areas throughout downtown Ocala.

The Downtown Square will serve as the main stage, with live music from Audio Exchange beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy holiday tree photo opportunities and a Smile Time photo booth. The official lighting ceremony will take place at this location at approximately 6 p.m.

Citizens’ Circle will host local dance groups and community performers from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Families will also have opportunities to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Living Angels.

The Midtown Street Party will run from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and feature a live DJ, an acrobatic variety show and jump rope performances.

Additional attractions will include a Punch and Judy Puppet Show near Fort King Street and Magnolia Avenue, along with an interactive Kids’ Zone in Parking Lot 5 near Northeast First Street and North Magnolia Avenue.

Junior Sunshine Parade to Welcome the Holidays

The Junior Sunshine Parade will kick off at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Magnolia Avenue and East Fort King Street.

Led by the Ocala Police Department Mounted Unit, the parade will travel through downtown and feature local dance studios, Girl Scout troops, youth organizations and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The annual parade provides an opportunity for local children and community organizations to participate in one of Ocala’s most recognizable holiday celebrations.

Free Shuttle Service and Parking Information

With thousands of people expected to attend, the City of Ocala is encouraging visitors to take advantage of free shuttle transportation.

Shuttle service will operate from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. from four designated parking locations:

– Marion Technical Institute, 1614 SE Fort King St. Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes and provide ADA-accessible transportation.

– E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St. Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes and are ADA accessible.

– Ocala Skate Park, 517 NE Ninth St. Shuttles will operate approximately every 10 minutes.

– Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave. Shuttles will operate approximately every 10 minutes.

Additional parking will be available at the two downtown parking garages. Drivers should pay attention to designated entrances and exits, as traffic patterns will be restricted at both facilities during the event.

A Downtown Tradition Celebrating 42 Years

Light Up Ocala has become a longstanding community tradition, bringing together local businesses, residents, performers and visitors to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

The annual event provides an opportunity for downtown merchants and vendors to showcase their businesses while giving families an opportunity to enjoy an evening of holiday activities without paying an admission fee.

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early, explore the vendor areas and make arrangements for parking before the evening lighting ceremony.

Light Up Ocala 2026 will take place Saturday, November 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in historic downtown Ocala. Admission is free.

For additional information, residents can visit the City of Ocala’s official website at ocalafl.gov/lightup or contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517.