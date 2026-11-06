THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Four people, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in The Villages after authorities say they used a drone to deliver fentanyl, cellphones, saw blades and other contraband into the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

The arrests occurred early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, after prison officials received an alert indicating that a drone had been launched from the area of Bigham Trail and Fenney Way.

According to arrest reports, Wildwood police officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 2:09 a.m. after the prison reported suspicious drone activity.

Officers spotted a red Nissan Titan pickup truck leaving the area. Police said the vehicle was traveling approximately 55 mph in a posted 20 mph zone. Officers followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop near Fenney Way and Corbin Trail.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Dekezious Deair Jordan of Atlanta. His passengers were identified as 22-year-old Sherwayne Eustace Forde of Ocala, 23-year-old Alan Emanuel Arroyo of East Point, Georgia, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Atlanta.

During the investigation, Forde reportedly admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. Officers subsequently searched the vehicle.

Inside the truck, investigators discovered a gold backpack containing a drone, its controller and a remote-release system designed to allow packages to be dropped from the aircraft during flight.

Officers also located a black-and-pink Puma bag on the front passenger floorboard. Forde reportedly claimed ownership of the bag.

Inside were several packages wrapped in plastic. Investigators said the packages contained cellphones, phone chargers, SIM cards, saw blades and approximately 28.05 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities also reported finding Percocet pills in Arroyo’s possession that tested positive for fentanyl.

Three adults face multiple felony charges

Jordan, Forde and Arroyo were arrested and face multiple felony charges connected to the alleged smuggling operation.

The charges include trafficking in fentanyl and multiple counts involving the introduction or attempted introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. The allegations include smuggling controlled substances, weapons and cellular communication devices into a prison.

All three adults were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jordan additionally received a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license.

The three adults were booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and were being held without bond, according to the arrest information.

The 16-year-old was transported to the Marion Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

A growing security concern for Florida prisons

The incident highlights the security challenges correctional facilities face as drones become increasingly accessible and are allegedly used to transport illegal items over prison fences and into secured compounds.

Cellphones smuggled into prisons can allow inmates to communicate outside official monitoring systems, while illegal narcotics and weapons create additional safety concerns for correctional employees and incarcerated individuals.

The investigation also raises questions about how the alleged operation was coordinated and whether additional individuals were involved.

Ocala Post will release the booking photo of the juvenile as soon as it is made available.