FORT HOOD, Texas — Nidal Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Army.

President Donald Trump approved Hasan’s death sentence Oct. 2. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle directed the execution for 1 p.m. Central time at Fort Hood, where the shooting occurred.

The Pentagon has announced plans to livestream the execution, allowing the public to watch. The announcement has raised questions about military execution procedures and whether the broadcast can proceed under applicable law.

Hasan, who was an Army major at the time of the shooting, opened fire on Nov. 5, 2009, at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood, Texas. The attack killed 13 people and wounded 32 others.

A military jury convicted Hasan of premeditated murder and attempted murder in August 2013. The jury sentenced him to death five days later.

Hasan represented himself during his court-martial. He acknowledged responsibility for the shooting and argued that he acted to protect Islamic insurgents from U.S. military forces.

The Supreme Court declined to review his court-martial conviction in March 2025. Hasan remains eligible to seek relief in federal civilian court, which could delay the scheduled execution.

The planned execution would be the first military execution since 1961, when the Army executed Pvt. John Bennett by hanging. It would also mark the Army’s first execution by firing squad since 1945, when Pvt. Eddie Slovik was executed for desertion during World War II.

Military executions require presidential approval. Army regulations govern the scheduling and procedures for carrying out a death sentence.

Hasan has been held on death row at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since his conviction. His execution is scheduled to take place at Fort Hood, the site of the attack.

The Army has not announced whether legal challenges will affect the Dec. 3 schedule or provided final details about the livestream.