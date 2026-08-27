Marion County – Marion County commissioners have sent proposed regulations governing food trucks and temporary roadside vendors back to county staff for revisions following strong pushback from local business owners and residents.

The discussion came during an August 26 public hearing on proposed amendments to the county’s Land Development Code, including changes to Section 4.3.12 governing roadside vendors. County officials had proposed new requirements covering mobile food dispensing vehicles, produce stands, hot dog carts and other temporary vendors.

Among the proposed restrictions were limits on customer seating, signage, overnight storage and the number of vendors allowed on a property. Under the draft, more than two food trucks or roadside vendors operating on the same property could trigger additional permitting and site-plan requirements.

The proposals drew criticism from food truck operators who said some of the requirements would make it more difficult and expensive to operate their businesses.

One provision that generated particular concern was a proposed requirement for notarized written permission from a property owner. Commissioners ultimately directed staff to remove that requirement from the proposed regulations after hearing concerns from vendors.

Commissioner Kathy Bryant also called for stronger enforcement of parking and noise issues and advocated for a prohibition on amplified sound at food truck operations.

Local business owners also questioned restrictions involving tables and chairs, utility connections and how the county would define a temporary operation.

One vendor told commissioners that limiting seating to two tables could seriously affect his business. Other vendors expressed concerns about restrictions that could affect food trucks operating from their own property.

The proposed changes come as Marion County officials attempt to address what county staff have described as recent issues involving roadside vendors and food truck operations. County documents say the amendments are intended to clarify when roadside vendor operations require minor or major site-plan review and when a Special Use Permit is necessary.

The county’s proposed revisions would also clarify the definition of a mobile food dispensing vehicle, using terminology consistent with state regulations.

Commissioners directed county staff to rewrite the proposed ordinance to incorporate the changes discussed during the hearing. Staff were also directed to reference Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation regulations through a supplemental document rather than placing extensive state requirements directly into the county’s Land Development Code.

The proposed rules are part of a broader effort to establish clearer guidelines for food trucks, food parks and other temporary roadside businesses while addressing concerns about parking, traffic, noise, sanitation and the use of private property.

The revised ordinance is expected to return to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration at a future public hearing.

For food truck operators, the debate represents a balance between county oversight and the ability of small businesses to operate without regulations they say could become unnecessarily burdensome.

For now, the proposed rules are going back to the drawing board.