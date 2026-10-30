DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after authorities accused her of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump with a Glock handgun during his scheduled appearance in Daytona Beach.

Allison Albro, 21, was taken into custody early Friday following an investigation into a social media post that allegedly described plans to attack Trump at a rally scheduled for that evening at the Ocean Center.

According to investigators, the post appeared Thursday and referenced the woman’s intention to attend the presidential event armed with a handgun. The message prompted law enforcement officials to investigate the potential threat ahead of Trump’s visit.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Security Unit worked with the U.S. Secret Service as authorities attempted to determine whether the statement represented a credible danger to the president.

During contact with investigators, Albro reportedly claimed the post was intended as a joke. She also told authorities she did not have access to a Glock or another firearm and denied intending to harm anyone.

Authorities nevertheless proceeded with her arrest.

Albro was booked into the Volusia County jail on allegations of making written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and unlawful use of a communications device.

The investigation comes as local and federal law enforcement agencies prepare for the security requirements associated with a presidential appearance.

Threats directed at the president can prompt an immediate response from authorities, particularly when they reference a specific location or upcoming public event.

Investigators must evaluate the circumstances surrounding such statements, including their content, the individual’s reported access to weapons and any available evidence concerning intent.

In this case, authorities investigated the social media message before Trump’s scheduled appearance in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood publicly addressed the incident and cautioned against making threats involving the president, including statements that the person responsible later describes as humor.

The sheriff’s office has worked with federal agencies on security preparations surrounding Trump’s visit.

Trump was scheduled to appear at the Ocean Center at 7 p.m. Friday as part of campaign activity ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The allegation against Albro emerged as authorities coordinated security measures for the event.

Investigators reportedly found no indication that Albro had access to a firearm, based on her statements to authorities. However, the investigation resulted in criminal charges despite her claim that the post was not serious.

Authorities said the case highlights the potential legal consequences of publishing statements that authorities interpret as threats against public officials.