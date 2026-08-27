Ocala, Florida — The Florida Department of Health has issued an emergency suspension of the certified nursing assistant certificate held by Ocala resident Henrickey Francois following his arrest in a 2025 undercover operation targeting suspected child exploitation.

Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo signed the emergency suspension order Aug. 18, 2026, according to state licensing records. The order immediately prohibits Francois from practicing as a certified nursing assistant in Florida while the administrative proceedings move forward.

Francois, 26, holds Florida CNA license No. CNA450607. The Florida Department of Health’s license-verification database lists an emergency suspension order filed Aug. 18 under case No. 202671706. The state’s records identify the action as an emergency suspension order and currently list no final discipline case.

The suspension follows Francois’ May 2025 arrest during Operation Parental Advisory, an undercover investigation led by the Ocala Police Department with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to law enforcement allegations reported at the time, undercover detectives posed as minors on online chat applications while investigating people suspected of attempting to arrange sexual encounters with children. Francois was among 20 men arrested during the operation.

The charges reported in connection with Francois’ arrest included traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual conduct and traveling to a predetermined location to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with someone he believed to be a child.

The Florida Department of Health said the emergency action is tied to the arrest and Florida law governing healthcare practitioners accused of offenses involving traveling to meet minors.

The state licensing database currently lists Francois’ license status as delinquent, with an expiration date of May 31, 2026. It also lists the Aug. 18 emergency suspension as an enforcement alert.

An emergency suspension is an administrative action and does not, by itself, establish criminal guilt. Francois is entitled to due process through the criminal and administrative proceedings.

According to Marion County court information cited by Ocala-News.com, Francois’ criminal case was scheduled for trial Aug. 31.

The Florida Department of Health’s licensing database is the state’s primary source for verifying the status of healthcare practitioner licenses and administrative actions.