GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A University of Florida student researcher has made an unusual scientific discovery in the Florida wilderness: a mushroom containing both psychedelic compounds associated with so-called magic mushrooms and toxins capable of causing fatal poisoning.

The mushroom, identified as Galerina indica, has been nicknamed the “dark magic mushroom” because of its unusual and potentially deadly chemical combination.

The discovery was made by Andrew Kunik while he was an undergraduate student working in the laboratory of University of Florida professor Matthew E. Smith. Kunik encountered the unusual fungus while documenting mushroom species at the UF/IFAS Ordway-Swisher Biological Station in Central Florida.

At first glance, the mushroom appeared to be an ordinary, small brown fungus. However, Kunik noticed something unusual: the mushroom developed a blue discoloration when handled, a characteristic sometimes associated with mushrooms containing psilocybin, the compound responsible for the psychedelic effects of magic mushrooms.

Further laboratory testing revealed something scientists had not previously documented in a single mushroom species. The fungus contained both psilocybin and amatoxins, a family of highly poisonous compounds associated with some of the world’s deadliest mushrooms.

A Potentially Deadly Combination

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound that can alter perception, mood and consciousness. It is found in several mushroom species commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.

Amatoxins, however, present a much more serious danger. These toxins can cause severe damage to the liver and kidneys and can result in death.

The combination makes Galerina indica particularly concerning. Someone unfamiliar with the species could mistake it for an ordinary mushroom or another type of fungus.

Researchers say the mushroom is exceptionally difficult to identify because it resembles hundreds of other small brown mushroom species. Even experienced mushroom experts can have difficulty distinguishing it from similar fungi.

Scientists Surprised by the Discovery

Kunik worked alongside Smith and other researchers to conduct genetic testing and chemical analysis to determine exactly what the mushroom contained.

The research confirmed the presence of both psychedelic and poisonous compounds.

The discovery also raised new scientific questions about why a single mushroom would produce two substances with such different biological effects.

Researchers believe amatoxins may help protect certain mushrooms from animals that consume them. However, the reason some fungi produce psilocybin remains less understood.

Scientists are now interested in investigating how the mushroom developed the ability to produce both chemical compounds and whether the combination provides an evolutionary advantage.

Published in Scientific Journal

The findings were published November 11, 2026, in the scientific journal Current Biology.

The research involved scientists from the University of Florida, the University of Utah and Ohio State University.

Kunik, who has continued his research as a postbaccalaureate researcher at Harvard University, described the discovery as surprising, particularly after laboratory testing confirmed the presence of both substances.

Warning to Florida Residents

The discovery serves as another reminder that not every mushroom found growing in Florida’s woods, wetlands and yards is safe to handle or consume.

Because Galerina indica can resemble numerous other mushroom species, researchers caution against attempting to identify wild mushrooms based on appearance alone.

Consuming poisonous mushrooms can result in serious medical emergencies, and symptoms of amatoxin poisoning may not appear immediately after ingestion.

Florida residents should never eat unidentified wild mushrooms. Anyone who suspects that they or a pet has consumed a potentially poisonous mushroom should seek immediate medical assistance or contact poison control.

What began as a student’s effort to document Florida’s mushroom population has resulted in a remarkable scientific discovery — one that demonstrates how much remains unknown about the state’s natural environment.