Tallahassee, FL — Florida is moving to establish new rules governing the use of artificial intelligence at the state’s public colleges, with proposed policies aimed at addressing how students, faculty, and staff use AI in the classroom.

The Florida Department of Education has proposed a new rule, 6A-14.0719, titled “Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Policies in Florida College System Institutions.” The proposal would require Florida College System boards of trustees to adopt policies governing the use of artificial intelligence by postsecondary students, staff, and guests.

The proposed rule is part of a broader effort by Florida education officials to establish standards for AI as the technology becomes increasingly common in classrooms, administrative offices, and the workplace.

Under the framework outlined by state officials, Florida’s 28 state colleges would be required to address AI use through institutional policies. The Florida College System serves more than 700,000 students, according to a joint statement submitted by Florida’s public postsecondary institutions.

One of the most significant provisions involves academic work. Florida’s proposed approach would require state college policies to prohibit students from using artificial intelligence on graded assignments or assessments unless the instructor specifically allows it.

The proposed policies also would address dual-enrollment students. Because more than 130,000 students participate in Florida’s dual-enrollment programs, the state’s framework calls for parents of enrolled minors to be notified if their child will directly use an AI instructional tool as part of a course or program.

Universities face separate requirements

Florida’s 12 public universities are also being asked to establish clearer AI policies.

The State University System’s proposed approach would require universities to establish policies addressing AI transparency in course syllabi. Those policies would include disclosure of faculty use of AI and information about permitted student use.

The Board of Governors’ Regulation 1.001 already contains language requiring university boards of trustees to establish policies addressing faculty disclosure of artificial intelligence use and permitted student use and disclosure of artificial intelligence in course syllabi.

The rules reflect a growing concern among educators that AI tools can be useful for learning and workforce preparation while also creating challenges involving academic integrity and determining whether submitted work represents a student’s own work.

Rules are not yet final

For Florida’s state colleges, the new AI rule remains in the rulemaking process.

The Florida Administrative Register published the proposed rule Aug. 25, with a public comment period running through Sept. 15. The rule has not yet been adopted into the Florida Administrative Code, according to the state’s official rule database.

The rule was initially placed into development in May. At that time, the Department of Education said the purpose was to establish definitions and require Florida College System boards of trustees to adopt policies addressing AI use.

The issue also comes as Florida’s public colleges and universities respond to a broader national discussion about academic standards in an era of rapidly advancing AI technology.

On Aug. 18, Florida became the first state to formally respond to the U.S. Department of Education’s National Call to Action on academic and operational excellence. The joint response was signed by the presidents of all 28 Florida College System institutions and the 12 State University System universities. Among the areas specifically identified in the national initiative was maintaining academic standards and rigor in the age of artificial intelligence.

For students, the emerging rules could mean that whether AI is permitted on an assignment will increasingly depend on clearly stated institutional and course policies rather than an informal understanding between students and instructors.

For Florida’s colleges and universities, the challenge will be balancing the educational and workforce benefits of artificial intelligence with academic integrity and transparency as the technology becomes a permanent part of higher education.

Editor’s note: The Florida College System AI rule described above is proposed and not yet final as of Aug. 27, 2026.