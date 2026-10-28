KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 50-year-old Florida mother was arrested after authorities said she left her four children home alone while traveling to Las Vegas for work, leaving the children without overnight adult supervision for several days.

Irene Miller, of Kissimmee, faces four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Parkway Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 after a child called 911 to report that a dumbbell had fallen on her 9-year-old brother’s head.

When deputies arrived, they found four children, ages 14, 12, 11 and 9, inside the home without an adult present.

The injured boy was taken to Celebration Hospital for treatment and later released, authorities said.

Investigators contacted Miller by phone. She reportedly told deputies she was in Las Vegas for work and planned to return to Florida on Oct. 23.

Authorities said Miller had left Florida on Oct. 18. She told deputies she had arranged for a babysitter traveling from Tampa to help the children get ready for school in the mornings and check on them after school. However, the babysitter was not required to stay overnight, according to investigators.

The children’s father was contacted and agreed to take the four children to his residence.

Arrest at Orlando International Airport

Detectives arranged to meet Miller when she returned to Florida on Oct. 23. Authorities arrested her as she arrived at Orlando International Airport and booked her into the Orange County Jail.

Miller was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, one count for each child, authorities said.

The charges stem from allegations that the children were left without appropriate adult supervision while their mother was away.

Bond and Case Status

Miller was released from jail after posting a reported $4,000 surety bond, according to media reports citing Orange County corrections officials. Reports published Oct. 27 said she had been released less than 24 hours after her booking.

As of the latest reports, the date of her next court appearance had not been publicly confirmed. Information about a plea or an attorney representing Miller in the criminal case was not immediately available.

The allegations have drawn attention to the responsibilities parents have when arranging care for children during extended absences. Florida law does not establish one minimum age at which a child may be left home alone in every circumstance; decisions can depend on the child’s maturity, the length of time without supervision and the surrounding safety risks.

Miller has been accused of child neglect. The charges are allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.