FLORIDA — Florida law prohibits local governments and their agencies from spending taxpayer/public money on communications intended to influence voters on ballot amendments, while separate provisions address the use of official authority to interfere with elections. The restrictions raise questions about how sheriffs and police departments communicate their political positions through official websites, social media accounts, press releases, and other taxpayer-funded platforms.

Florida Statute 106.113 specifically addresses expenditures by local governments. The law prohibits a local government, or a person acting on its behalf, from spending public funds on political advertisements or other communications to voters concerning an issue, referendum or amendment subject to a public vote. The prohibition applies whether the communication provides information or advocates for or against a measure. The statute allows certain factual and impartial government communications and preserves an elected official’s ability to express personal opinions, subject to the restrictions on public spending.

The law applies to county agencies, including sheriff’s offices, when they act on behalf of local government. Its application to a particular post, video, press release or public appearance depends on the circumstances, including whether public resources were used and whether the communication falls within a statutory exception.

According to the law, social media platforms fall under the category of taxpayer-funded communications with the public.

Florida Statute 104.31 also addresses political activities by state and local officers and employees. Subsection (1)(a) generally prohibits covered officials and employees from using official authority or influence to interfere with an election, coerce or influence another person’s vote, or affect an election’s outcome. However, the statute contains exceptions for certain elected officials’ political activities, making it important to distinguish an official’s personal political expression from conduct prohibited by law.

Under Section 104.31(3), a violation is a first-degree misdemeanor. The statute provides for punishment under Florida Statutes 775.082 or 775.083, which address criminal penalties. Whether the provision applies to a particular sheriff or employee depends on the specific conduct and the law’s exceptions.

The distinction is particularly important when a law enforcement agency uses its official identity, government communications staff, publicly funded equipment or other public resources to promote a position on a ballot measure.

Examples of equipment would be cameras, microphones, computers and any other equipment purchased with taxpayer dollars. Employees operating the equipment are also funded by tax dollars.

Amendment 3 and law enforcement agencies

Amendment 3 has been the subject of public debate in Florida. The proposed Amendment 3 on Florida’s 2026 ballot concerns property-tax relief.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Sheriff’s Office are all subject to applicable laws governing public expenditures and official conduct. Those laws do not automatically prohibit a sheriff from expressing a personal opinion about an amendment. They do, however, raise legal questions when public money is used for prohibited election-related communications.

For example, an agency-funded campaign urging voters to reject or approve an amendment could raise concerns under Section 106.113. By contrast, a sheriff speaking at a personal political event, without improperly using public resources, presents a different legal question.

The use of a badge, uniform, official title or government social media account may be used as relevant evidence. Investigators and courts would need to consider the full context, including the source of funding, the nature of the communication, and the official’s role.

Claims that a sheriff’s office has violated the law has been supported by specific evidence, such as official posts, recordings, contracts, invoices, personnel records or documentation showing that public resources were used for political advocacy.

Could a federal lawsuit be filed?

In some circumstances, federal litigation may be possible. Under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983, a person may sue a government official or local government entity for certain violations of federal constitutional or statutory rights committed under color of state law.

A potential claim could arise if an official used government authority to threaten, punish or otherwise unlawfully interfere with protected constitutional activity. Whether a claim could proceed against a sheriff, sheriff’s office, or police department would depend on the facts, the right allegedly violated, the proper defendant and applicable legal defenses.

The First Amendment also protects political expression, including the right of elected officials to state their views in appropriate and lawful circumstances.

If a badge, uniform or law enforcement platform were used to intimidate citizens, retaliate against people because of their political views, or pressure them concerning their votes, the circumstances could warrant further legal review. Whether those actions would support a federal claim would depend on the specific facts.

Accountability and public records

Residents concerned about political advocacy conducted through a publicly funded law enforcement agency can preserve screenshots, recordings, and copies of official communications. They may also request relevant public records, including communications, expenditures, contracts and other documents, subject to applicable disclosure laws and exemptions.

The five agencies identified — Polk, Broward, Pinellas, Volusia, and Marion — should be evaluated on their documented conduct. Any allegation of unlawful electioneering should identify the communication, the public resources involved, and the specific legal provision potentially violated.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has not only been accused of using his badge and position at the sheriff’s office, but also his position as the president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association to sway the public vote on Amendment 3.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd openly uses public funded platforms for his political rhetoric. Additionally, he is facing scrutiny for deleting Facebook and other social media platform comments, including blocking users when a person disagrees with his opinion.

Florida’s laws draw a line between an elected official’s right to express an opinion and a government’s use of public money for election-related communications.