OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy is no longer employed by the agency after an internal affairs investigation uncovered a pattern of inappropriate conduct involving sexually explicit text messages, personal encounters with women and unauthorized use of law enforcement computer systems.

Matthew Pippin, a 22-year veteran assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Agricultural and Marine Unit, left the agency in October 2026 after receiving formal notification that termination was being recommended.

Pippin is also married.

Although some initial reports described the situation as a firing, investigative records indicate Pippin submitted his resignation on October 15, before the agency completed its separation paperwork on October 30.

The investigation, identified as IA 2026-0047, examined Pippin’s use of an agency-issued cellphone between October 2024 and January 2025. Investigators reviewed phone records, work schedules and radio logs and determined that numerous sexually explicit conversations took place while he was supposed to be working.

The findings also raised questions about his use of taxpayer-funded law enforcement equipment and access to confidential police databases for personal reasons.

Sexually Explicit Messages While on Duty

In one exchange, Pippin reportedly sent a woman a photograph of himself wearing his sheriff’s office uniform and asked:

“Did it do it for you, baby?”

The woman responded:

“It did, but I want you.”

Investigators also asked Pippin why he was using his agency-issued cellphone for the conversations instead of his personal phone. His response was:

“Um, the obvious, my wife.”

The messages were not isolated incidents. Investigators found sexually explicit conversations involving multiple women, with some exchanges taking place during scheduled work hours. The investigation also documented instances in which Pippin met women while he was supposed to be performing his duties.

During his internal affairs interview, Pippin acknowledged the conduct was inappropriate.

“I do…I should not have been text messaging explicitly on duty because it takes away from what I should be doing, which is my job,” he told investigators.

He also acknowledged that the conversations were wrong because he was married and because they were inappropriate for a law enforcement officer.

Personal Use of Police Databases Raises Additional Questions

The investigation went beyond the sexually explicit conversations.

Internal affairs investigators discovered that Pippin had used the agency’s Spillman law enforcement database to conduct searches on women with whom he was communicating, along with some of their former spouses and relatives.

The searches reportedly involved checking for information such as outstanding warrants and domestic violence injunctions.

Investigators also examined his use of the database to look up family members and other individuals for reasons unrelated to official law enforcement duties.

The unauthorized database searches became one of the sustained administrative violations against Pippin.

Investigators ultimately sustained findings involving unbecoming conduct, violations of agency rules and unauthorized use of criminal justice information.

Criminal Charges Were Not Filed

The investigation initially began after a woman made allegations that Pippin had sexually battered her in a secluded location approximately three years earlier.

The woman alleged that Pippin used his authority as a law enforcement officer to pressure her into sexual activity.

Those allegations prompted a separate criminal investigation.

However, investigators obtained cellphone records and text messages between the two dating back to October 2024. According to the investigative findings, those communications indicated that the woman had initiated consensual sexual conversations with Pippin after he assisted her with a disabled vehicle.

The State Attorney’s Office reviewed the criminal investigation and determined there was insufficient evidence to establish probable cause. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges related to the sexual battery allegations.

It is important to distinguish that decision from the administrative investigation. Although criminal charges were not filed, the Sheriff’s Office independently sustained multiple employment-related policy violations.

Resignation Instead of a Completed Termination

On October 13, 2026, Major Kevin Brown issued Pippin an employee notice outlining the investigative findings and intended disciplinary action, recommending termination.

Two days later, on October 15, Pippin submitted his resignation to Human Resources and declined a pre-disciplinary hearing.

His separation paperwork was formally completed on October 30, ending a 22-year career with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Sheriff Chris Blackmon publicly described Pippin as terminated, the internal affairs timeline indicates that Pippin resigned after receiving notice that termination was being recommended.

What About His Pension?

One of the most significant questions surrounding the case is what happens to Pippin’s retirement benefits after leaving the Sheriff’s Office.

Because Pippin resigned rather than remaining employed through a completed termination process, questions have been raised about whether he will retain retirement benefits earned during his 22 years of public service.

The publicly available reporting reviewed for this article does not establish the final status of his pension or provide an official retirement-benefit determination. A resignation does not, by itself, establish that an employee automatically retains or loses every pension benefit.

The distinction deserves public attention, particularly given the sustained findings involving misuse of agency equipment and unauthorized access to law enforcement databases.

Accountability and Public Trust

The case raises broader questions about accountability within law enforcement agencies and the use of taxpayer-funded equipment.

Deputies are entrusted with significant authority, access to sensitive information and responsibility for protecting the public. When agency-issued phones, computers and law enforcement databases are used for personal activities, the conduct raises concerns that extend beyond ordinary workplace misconduct.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon addressed Pippin’s departure by emphasizing the agency’s expectations for integrity, accountability and professionalism.

The sheriff’s office said that no employee wearing its badge is above the standards expected by the community.

For residents of Osceola County, the case leaves several questions: How long did the behavior continue? Were the database searches independently reviewed for potential privacy violations? And what retirement benefits will a 22-year veteran retain after leaving the agency under these circumstances?

Those are questions taxpayers deserve answers to.