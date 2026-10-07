Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 25 counties as Tropical Storm Isaias moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, prompting state officials to begin preparations for potentially dangerous weather later this week.

DeSantis signed Executive Order 26-202 on Oct. 6, declaring a state of emergency in preparation for Tropical Depression Nine, which strengthened into Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday. The declaration allows state emergency officials to stage resources and coordinate preparations ahead of the storm’s potential impacts.

The counties included in the emergency declaration are Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla and Washington.

State officials are warning residents in the affected areas to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Recent rainfall has already left portions of North Florida with saturated ground and elevated water levels, increasing the potential for flooding if additional heavy rain moves through the region.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has begun mobilizing resources, including generators, fuel, flood barriers, drinking water, shelf-stable meals, tarps, flood buckets, Tiger Dams and sandbags. Resources are being positioned in areas where they can be deployed quickly if conditions worsen.

As of Wednesday, the storm was located roughly 500 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Forecasters expected the system to strengthen and move toward the northern Gulf Coast later in the week, although the precise location of landfall remained uncertain.

A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast, while tropical storm and storm surge watches have also been posted for parts of the coastline. Residents are being urged to monitor updated forecasts as the storm’s track and intensity become clearer.

“This is the first storm that we have seen in over two years,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said Wednesday, noting that hundreds of thousands of people have moved to Florida since the state’s last major hurricane impacts and may not have experienced a hurricane while living in the state.

State officials are urging residents in the affected counties to review their emergency plans, maintain adequate supplies and follow updates from the Florida Division of Emergency Management and local emergency officials.

The emergency declaration does not apply to every Florida county. It currently covers the 25 counties identified in Executive Order 26-202, primarily across the Panhandle and portions of North Florida.

Residents should continue monitoring official forecasts as Isaias develops, particularly those living along the Gulf Coast and in areas vulnerable to flooding, storm surge and strong winds.