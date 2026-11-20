HOMOSASSA, FLORIDA – In an automotive industry where customers often complain about high-pressure sales tactics, unexpected dealership fees and confusing pricing, Eagle Buick GMC in Homosassa is building its reputation around something increasingly important to car buyers: a family-owned business that believes customers deserve to be treated right.

Located at 1275 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, Eagle Buick GMC has been serving Citrus County and surrounding communities since 1986. With nearly four decades in the automotive business, the dealership has established itself as a locally rooted operation that emphasizes personal relationships, straightforward service and a more comfortable vehicle-buying experience.

Unlike large corporate automotive groups, Eagle Buick GMC identifies itself as a true family-owned and operated dealership. The business is owned by April Phillips, whose philosophy centers on treating customers right, not just when they purchase a vehicle but every time they walk through the doors.

The history of Eagle Buick GMC and its military connection

Robert “Rob” Wade Phillips: A Marine, businessman and community figure

Robert Wade Phillips was the owner of Eagle Buick GMC in Homosassa before his untimely death in 2011. According to public records, Rob graduated from Leesburg High School in 1980 and subsequently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served for five years as an Embassy Guard, including assignments in Turkey and Grenada.

After completing his military service, Rob returned to Florida and joined his father, Larry Phillips, in the family automotive business. He eventually became the owner of Eagle Buick GMC.

Tragedy struck on August 21, 2011, when Rob died at age 48 in a boating accident. He was survived by his wife of 20 years, April, and their two children.

Following Rob’s death, his wife, April Phillips, became the dealership’s owner. She continues to lead the family-owned business today. Russ Baldner takes care of the daily operations of the company as the General Manager.

A dealership with a personal connection to America’s military

The dealership’s commitment to honoring military members has a particularly meaningful history. Its former owner wasn’t simply someone who supported the military from a distance. Rob was a United States Marine who served his country for five years.

Following his death, the family established a memorial effort that included plans for a flagpole and memorial at Eagle Buick GMC in his honor. The family also took up donations toward a memorial bench at the Veterans Memorial at Fountain Park in Leesburg.

That connection to military service has remained visible at the dealership.

Eagle Buick GMC has prominently displayed a giant American flag above its Homosassa location. In a May 2021 advertisement, the dealership specifically recognized Military Appreciation Month, explaining that the flag was flown to honor the men and women who sacrificed to protect American families, the country and freedom.

Nearly 40 Years of Family-Owned Business

Eagle Buick GMC’s history in Citrus County dates back to 1986. Florida corporate records confirm that Eagle Buick-GMC, Inc. was incorporated in December of that year.

Over the years, the dealership has become a familiar name throughout Homosassa, Crystal River, Inverness and surrounding communities.

One of the things that distinguishes the dealership is its long-standing workforce. According to the dealership, several employees have been there for 10, 20 and even 30 years. Some began working at the dealership when they were just 18 years old.

That kind of employee loyalty is increasingly uncommon in an industry known for frequent turnover.

For customers, dealing with familiar faces and experienced employees can make a significant difference. Instead of feeling like another transaction at a large corporate operation, customers have the opportunity to develop relationships with people who understand the community and the dealership’s approach to doing business.

Straightforward Pricing Without the Games

One of the biggest frustrations consumers encounter when shopping for a vehicle is the difference between the advertised price and the final purchase price.

Market adjustments, unexpected add-ons, dealership charges and last-minute surprises can turn what initially appeared to be a good deal into an unpleasant experience.

Eagle Buick GMC promotes a different approach, emphasizing no hidden fees, no market adjustments and no unnecessary high-pressure sales tactics.

The dealership has publicly highlighted its commitment to selling vehicles at MSRP without additional market adjustments.

The philosophy is simple: customers should understand what they are purchasing and what they are paying.

For anyone considering a vehicle purchase, transparency means having the opportunity to review the complete pricing breakdown, understand applicable taxes and registration costs, and know about dealership processing or documentation charges before signing paperwork.

That conversation should happen upfront, not when a customer is sitting in the finance office ready to complete the purchase.

Making the Car-Buying Experience Easier

Buying a vehicle is a significant financial decision, and the process shouldn’t have to be stressful.

Eagle Buick GMC offers a selection of new Buick and GMC vehicles, along with pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs from a variety of manufacturers.

Whether someone is shopping for a family SUV, a dependable commuter vehicle, a work truck or a heavy-duty commercial truck, the dealership works with customers to help them find something that fits their needs.

The dealership also offers financing options through multiple lending institutions, recognizing that every customer’s financial circumstances are different.

Customers can explore financing, discuss leasing options, consider trade-ins and work with dealership personnel to locate particular vehicles that may not currently be sitting on the lot.

The goal is to make the process more personal and less intimidating.

More Than Just Selling Cars

Eagle Buick GMC’s connection to Citrus County extends beyond its showroom.

The dealership describes itself as an active supporter of the surrounding community, with involvement in local organizations and events, including the Citrus County Fair, tractor and truck pulls, schools, youth sports and local charitable efforts.

Its location beneath a giant American flag has also become a recognizable landmark along the Suncoast Boulevard corridor.

The dealership maintains a full service department with qualified technicians, vehicle maintenance and repair services, along with genuine parts and accessories.

Its commitment to existing customers doesn’t end when the paperwork is signed. The dealership emphasizes continued service and maintaining relationships long after a vehicle leaves the lot.

A Different Kind of Dealership

After nearly 40 years in business, Eagle Buick GMC continues to promote the values that helped establish its presence in Homosassa: local ownership, familiar faces, customer relationships and straightforward vehicle shopping.

In an era when many dealerships are part of large automotive corporations, there is something different about doing business with an operation that has maintained its local identity for decades.

For Citrus County residents looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle, Eagle Buick GMC offers an opportunity to work with an established local dealership that believes buying a vehicle should be an enjoyable experience rather than an exercise in negotiating unexpected charges.

Sometimes, the biggest difference isn’t the vehicle sitting on the showroom floor. It’s the people standing behind the business.

Locally serving the North Suncoast since 1986.