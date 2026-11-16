MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with a musician’s tour bus in the Marion Oaks area of Marion County, according to preliminary reports.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Highway 484 and Southwest 20th Avenue Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the passenger vehicle died as a result of the collision. Approximately nine people were aboard the tour bus when the crash occurred. None of the bus occupants reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The collision drew attention after reports surfaced that the bus may have been transporting members of a music production crew headed to Miami for an upcoming event involving electronic dance music DJ John Summit.

However, authorities have not confirmed which musician or touring production the bus was associated with. There is also no indication that John Summit himself was aboard the vehicle.

The circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been fully disclosed. Investigators have not released the identity of the deceased driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash. Additional information, including the driver’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the collision, may be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.