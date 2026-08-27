Ocala, Florida — A man is scheduled to appear in a Marion County courtroom at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, after he was accused of beating up a woman over corn.

According to reports, an Ocala man is facing felony domestic violence charges after deputies say he attacked a woman during an argument over groceries, including whether she had purchased corn.

Antonio Stephen Montes, 26, was arrested after deputies responded to a Marion County residence regarding a reported domestic disturbance. According to the arrest report, a caller told authorities that Montes had “beat up” a woman and injured her lip.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived, they found the alleged victim crying and frightened.

The woman told deputies she had returned home after shopping at Walmart.

Montes allegedly asked whether she had purchased corn. She told him she had purchased the items on the grocery list he had provided, but corn was not on that list.

The woman alleged that Montes became angry over the missing corn and slapped her several times before grabbing her around the neck with both hands.

According to the arrest report, the woman said Montes applied pressure to both the front and back of her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. She also reported seeing “stars” during the alleged attack.

The woman told deputies Montes then slammed her against a wall and threw her outside the residence, allegedly telling her not to return until she had the corn.

The woman subsequently ran to a neighbor’s home.

According to the report, she told the neighbor that she was afraid for her life and the lives of her children.

Deputies documented several visible injuries, including fresh bruising to the woman’s face, collarbone and upper back, as well as swelling to her left ankle, according to the arrest report.

Montes gives different account

When deputies questioned Montes, he initially told investigators that “nothing occurred” between him and the woman.

He later provided a different account, saying the woman had screamed at him and then left the residence, according to the arrest report.

Investigators also conducted a criminal-history check and found that Montes had previously been adjudicated guilty in Marion County of aggravated battery involving a pregnant victim, according to the report.

Felony charges

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Montes and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

He is charged with domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery, second or subsequent offense. Both charges are felonies, according to the report.

According to jail information cited in the report, Montes was being held without bond.

Next court appearance

The upcoming court appearance is expected to address the pending criminal case. Court proceedings can result in changes to charges, bond status, scheduling and other conditions as the case moves forward.