Ocala, Florida — The College of Central Florida’s Ocala campus was evacuated Friday after officials received a bomb threat, prompting a significant law enforcement response and the cancellation of classes and activities for the remainder of the day.

CF issued an emergency alert shortly after noon Aug. 28, describing the situation as a “serious threat” and directing all students and employees to leave campus while authorities investigated.

The Ocala Police Department responded to the campus and said officers were taking all necessary precautions.

Families seeking to reunite with students were directed to a pickup location at Draw All Men Ministries, 1919 SW 27th Ave.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the campus as law enforcement agencies investigated the reported threat.

After searching the campus, police reported that no bombs or suspicious devices were found. The scene was subsequently cleared, although authorities said the investigation into the threat remained active.

CF announced that all classes and activities at its campuses would remain canceled for Aug. 28. The college said regular operations would resume Saturday, Aug. 29, with Saturday classes and activities taking place at their regularly scheduled times and locations. Students and employees were permitted to return to campus to retrieve their belongings.

The incident caused concern among some students. One student said she arrived at campus expecting to take an English test and discovered that the campus had been shut down. She said she had learned about the situation through information posted online.

As of the latest reports, authorities had not publicly identified who made the threat, how it was communicated or what prompted it. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident serves as another reminder of the importance of emergency notification systems and coordinated responses when threats are reported at schools and colleges.