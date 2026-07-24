Citrus County, Florida — Former Citrus County corrections officer Justin Harvey, 50, has pleaded guilty in federal court to accepting a bribe in exchange for smuggling contraband into the Citrus County Detention Facility, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. Harvey faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, although a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to federal prosecutors, Harvey agreed to accept $4,000 in cash to deliver a cellphone to an inmate housed at the detention facility. Investigators say Harvey met with an individual he believed was connected to the inmate. That person was actually an undercover law enforcement agent participating in the investigation. The undercover agent provided Harvey with the cash payment and the cellphone that was to be smuggled into the jail.

Prosecutors said Harvey wrapped the cellphone in plastic to conceal it before bringing it into the secure detention facility and delivering it to the inmate. The cellphone was later recovered by law enforcement, and forensic investigators reportedly identified Harvey’s fingerprints on the tape used to seal the package.

What Type of Bribery Was Involved?

The offense involved acceptance of a bribe by a public official.

Federal authorities allege Harvey used his position as a corrections officer to perform an official act—bringing prohibited contraband into a secure jail—in exchange for personal financial gain. In this case, the alleged bribe consisted of a $4,000 cash payment in return for smuggling a cellphone to an inmate.

Cellphones are considered dangerous contraband inside correctional facilities because they can allow inmates to communicate without monitoring, coordinate criminal activity, intimidate witnesses, facilitate escapes, or direct drug trafficking and other crimes from behind bars. For that reason, introducing a cellphone into a detention facility is treated as a serious security breach.

As part of his plea agreement, Harvey agreed to forfeit the $4,000 he received to the United States government.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Federal prosecutors are handling the case in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

If sentenced to the statutory maximum, Harvey could receive up to 15 years in federal prison, though the actual sentence will be determined by the federal court after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.