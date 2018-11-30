Connect on Linked in

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a woman’s “gas leak” after a customer in line at a Dollar General store, located at 120 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach,

complained about the smell.

According to reports, a customer told deputies that Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37, “farted loudly and stunk up the store.”

When a man standing in line complained, Wilson and the man began to argue.

The man reportedly told Wilson that she was nasty, at which time Wilson pulled out a knife.

The arrest affidavit states that Wilson told the man she would “gut” him and then lunged toward him with the knife.

Wilson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Wilson is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on a $2,500 bond.