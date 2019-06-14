Ocala — Julia Napiontek, who was accused of attacking multiple people in September 2018, — including an 11-year-old girl — was arrested Monday after she failed to appear in court.

In 2018, Napiontek and Brandon Clanton, both 18 at the time, attacked four people — ages 11, 55, 47, and 48 in the parking lot of Forest Corners Circle K.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Napiontek tried to say the attack was done in self-defense. However, the surveillance video showed otherwise.

Following the attack, Napiontek boasted on social media, writing, they, meaning the victims, “had it coming”.

Napiontek was picked up on a warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Battery and Aggravated Child Abuse.

She is currently being held without bond.

