Ocala, Florida — An Ocala woman was arrested after she attacked another woman with a knife.

Ocala police responded to Berkley Pointe Apartments Monday in reference to an altercation.

Police met with the victim, who stated that she had been arguing with Paige Ray-Markwith, 24, when she was attacked.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ray-Markwith was arguing with the victim from the stairs of her apartment when all of a sudden she jumped up, ran across the parking lot and attacked the victim with a knife.

Police stated that Ray-Markwith cut the woman on the face.

Video surveillance showed that Ray-Markwith’s boyfriend ran out of the apartment and removed [her] from the altercation, at which time she dropped the knife.

Several witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.

Ray-Markwith was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

As of Tuesday, Ray-Markwith was being held on a $10,000 bond.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.