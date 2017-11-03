West Port High School student arrested, charged with felony

By on 143 Comments

ocala news, west port high school, ocala post, weapon to school, taser to school
Kayla Agee – West Port High School student

Ocala — A West Port High School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

Robert MacMillan, the school Dean, notified the school resource officer that he had received a call about a Snapchat video which showed student Kayla Agee with a taser.

Agee had captioned the video, “LMFAO lets see if shorty still laughin wen I taz ha ass.” [sic]

When questioned, Agee told the Ocala police officer that she had put the taser in her backpack when she went Trick-or-Treating and forgot about it.

School Dean Sarah Umholtz then confiscated Agee’s phone and told her to enter the passcode. Dean Umholtz was able to locate the video on Agee’s phone and then recorded the Snapchat video with her own phone.

The video showed Agee holding up her sweatshirt with the weapon in her waistband.

Ocala Post reached out to the Marion County School district and inquired about school policy on campus cell phone use and staff accessing a student’s cell phone without a court order.

Marion County Public Schools Public Information Officer, Kevin Christian, said, “Mobile devices are allowed on campus but are to only be used during non-classroom time unless the teacher grants permission to do so. During investigations, administrators can request mobile device access from students if they have just cause.”

On Thursday, Agee was released on a $2,000 bond.

  , , , ,

West Port High School student arrested, charged with felony added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →

Please follow and like us:

  • Antwan N Shelly Edmondson is this what u were talking about?

  • Omg school is even safe place this is crazy

  • Oh well. You play, you pay.

  • dumb girl for taking her taser to school. dumb girl for giving up her passcode so they could bust her.

    • dont called my friend dumb the School is acting bullshit

    • No she dumb. Oh I wanna tase this boy….post it on social media gets busted before I can…but school is wrong? No dumbdumb that’s not how it works. You can seriously hurt someone with taser. You are electricuting someone.

    • Remember a Gum prank back in elemantry school

    • Michael Jacobs guess you skipped spelling in elementary school???

    • I like gum. Very chewy.

    • They needed a warrant to search her phone and she hands it over…yep thats dumb.

    • Linda Wolfe Zaner , do you feel better now?

  • Lmfao

    • 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Lisa.

    • Saw it. West Port been busy this week

    • what else are these kids doing?

    • Other Then Wesport lying and shit because she accidently brought in a taser dosent gave them rights to check her stuff

    • Actually, all items and cars on any school property are subject to search at any given time with no warrant or just cause needed. That’s includes students, parents, and teachers.

    • As an adult they can go in my car over my dead body

    • Its still a weapon. So I dont see nothing wrong with what they did.

    • remember those gum pranks peoples bring

    • A taser is way more powerful then the stupid zap gum.

    • When parents sign those papers out of the front of the parent student school conduct rules and regulations books at the beginning of the year, it states the Florida statue in there for search of vehicles and property on school grounds. By the parent and student signing the “waiver” you agree to the terms when you are on school property. All they have to have is suspicion and they are allowed to search. There is also a sign on the gate stating anyone entering the grounds is subject to search.

    • An infringement of your 4th Amendment rights, probably but by signing the paper you sign your rights away.

    • Michael Jacobs , listen stupid, read the damm article.

    • Travis Darnell , your obviously not an adult, so I wouldn’t worry. 😂😂😂

    • Lisa Gustafson you’re 100% correct! 👍👍

    • Travis Darnell. Over your dead body? Now you know the cops have no problem with that request now a days. Lol

  • Passlinebet

    “LMFAO lets see if shorty still laughin wen I taz ha ass.” With grammar like that, it’s no wonder she looks like a 35 year old high school student…

  • 🤦🏼‍♀️

  • No John Cena lunch box for her.

  • Elizabeth Rindfuss. Interesting

  • I don’t believe the school administration has the right to force someone to open their phone. Definitely overstepped their authority.

    • whenever you walk into a gov’t building you may as well sign away all your rights now. that’s why i hate going to the county building. they search you just for walking in the door, they even make you take your belt off now.

    • The Supreme Court ruled that a smartphone is a protected device and cannot be searched without a warrant

    • i think its wrong too. 4th amendment, but you know how they are. they would just give her a fine anyways, but i hope their case falls apart in court.

    • Children do not have the same rights as adults….thats why they can’t write whatever they want in the school newspapers, etc. The rules are set for the school, they must be followed.

    • Ashley Myers The school paper is school property, so the school has control over it, but the students phone is private property. Did the students guardians sign a paper or give permission to search her phone? And also the school has no right to investigate a police matter.

    • Ashley Myers The school paper is school property, so the school has control over it, but the students phone is private property. Did the students guardians sign a paper or give permission to search her phone? And also the school has no right to investigate a police matter. When a school finds out a crime has been committed they should immediately contact the police and let them handle the investigation from there.

      • Thomas

        Nicely put and well said.

    • Lock her ass up

    • Andrew Zemeic wow, what an upright citizen you are, what are you five? Or are you as unlawful as this immature girl is?

    • Nick Pinneo , don’t break the law, then you don’t have to worry about it.

    • Read the article !

    • West port officer/ dean made me give them my phone and they actually looked at my text messages my junior year when I attended. It’s bullshit but understandable

    • When the student and the parent sign the paper in the front of the student code of conduct and rules and regulations book, you basically sign your rights away. Giving consent for search of anything and everything you bring onto school property

    • No I’m not unlawful. I just believe in our rights. Guilty or not, everyone has rights. And I will stand up for everyone’s rights. The ends don’t justify the means when it comes to the law.

    • the school violated her rights and fucked up a police investigation in the process.

    • i dont think someone should get fired for this, but the police should definitely talk to them about the police doing criminal investigations, not the school

    • And this girl should have all charges dismissed

    • i totally agree, her rights were completely violated by those that did not have the right to do so

    • Actually all students and parents sign a form that allows the school to search bookbags, purses, phones, lockers, etc…

    • I wouldn’t have done it, good luck figuring out my passcode within 3 trys though

    • Andrew Zemeic I hope she gets locked up 😁

    • Public schools have free reign on the students enrolled, the student code of conduct goes into specific details on what they can search and what you must do in the even you are being searched. You don’t have a choice, they’ll bring the resource officer along and will actually cuff you depending on why they are trying to search you. It’s due to the school shooting and such that they have such strict search rules and you have to be willing. Don’t do anything you don’t wanna be caught doing until you graduate because you don’t have rights at school.

    • The workers at forest high school went through my phone. I got it taken away because it went off in class. No big deal. I went to the office to pick it up and the teachers were literally going through my personal messages and everything and they were being rude. My mom went off on them for it. That’s so wrong. You just don’t do that. And then they were telling other teachers what they found in my phone and I was basically bullied by teachers and they didn’t like me after that. I couldn’t go to that school anymore. It was fucked up.

  • Just Because she accidently brought a Taser form trick of treating Grants them no rights checking her phone smfh

  • She’s dumb for doing what she did!! And those who want to defend her are even more dumb because if she would have hurt someone people would have been complaining the school authorities didn’t do enough to protect the rest of the students!!

    • Thank you, agreeing totally.

    • I know. Imagine if she went on a mass tasering and left small red dots on multiple students arms and legs. It could’ve been tragic.
      So fkin petty. It should’ve been confiscated and she should’ve been suspended. She shouldn’t have gotten a felony charge for this petty bullshit in my opinion.

    • Justin Sizelove like I said it’s only “too much of a punishment” because it wasn’t another weapon and because she didn’t hurt anyone!
      I’m sure that with her history it’s was easy to charge her with a felony it’s not like she was following a good path! She was heading that way already I’m just glad it happen with out her really really hurting anyone!! Js!

  • Damn a felony at a young age? welp there goes college and a life. Waitress life here she comes😳 we all love to throw the book at people especially teens, only when the kids is not yours. Easy to dismiss her cause she’s not your child.

    • Well Christine Soto, You really think she will ever make it to college? Please 😂 and if she was a child of mine, I would thank the school for doing a good job and she wouldn’t have that phone for a month.

  • Felony that’s dumb, and she shouldn’t had open her phone she didnt have to

  • Nikki Carmack..

  • She didnt bring it by accident. That’s a lie she told to try and save her behind! You can tell by her snap message she’s super classy. Expel her for threatening violence with a weapon against another student!

  • Lock her up

  • Ghetto trash. Charge her and let her learn early. What the hell happened to one on one fight? Oh wait…🙄

    • Yet you don’t even know my cousin so? Tf if you got some chit to say pull up

    • 😂😂😂 don’t care to know someone like that. Thanks tho. Some “chit” to say “pull up” 😂😂😂 thanks for the laugh

    • Apparently the whole family is gifted, BridgetteJosh.

    • They must be 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️😂

      • Anthony

        Jealous? Seems so!

    • And Yet You Don’t Know How The Person Was She Was Beefing With … Sometimes It Takes More Than Just Putting Your Hands On Someone … Could Have Been Handled Outside Of School Or Differently But Then Again Y’all Don’t Know The Reasoning Behind It All

  • Sloppy af

    • Ms. Paterson

      Look in the mirror!

  • Bring that when my kids in your level…. You’d be in crap. Best stop. Don’t bring any weapon around my kid!!!! Deserves a felony.

  • Landon Futch

  • Keri Munaylla

  • Stupid, she’s old enough to know better. Should have been arrested.

  • Damn… she was in my 3rd grade class in citrus springs elementary long time ago longtime no see

  • Jordan Chambers

  • From the way she acts in school… I saw this coming 🤦🏽‍♀️

    • I wish I could share comments because I just said this to my girlfriend

  • Kristin Gonzalez

    • Wow what is wrong with kids. These parents need to teach their kids better ways to deal with problems then with violence.

  • Holy crap that girl used to work with me Siul Bruno

  • Never unlock your phone shorty 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Wow glad I don’t go there anymore

  • The school had a right to check her phone. She signed over her rights in the beginning of school stating that search is acceptable with just cause. She shouldn’t have posted it if she didn’t want people to see it. Imagine she actually hurt someone?! Then it was the schools fault because they were warned about it and didn’t do anything. High schoolers like this need to be taught that this isn’t a joke. Threatening to use any kind of weapon on SCHOOL property, you’re literally asking for charges. She knew better. She isn’t a little girl that goes trick or treating and then, “oops, forgot my weapon.” No. She clearly bragged about hurting someone with the weapon in school property. And she deserves every charge she gets. She isn’t a baby. Don’t hold her hand. She wants to act like a badass and be grown, she can deal with the adult charges that come with it. Enough Said.

    • I agree totally Ari Marie 💯….

    • Blady Benz Sounds to me she needs alittle life lesson on how to act. Alittle time locked up otta do that trick well. I mean. No one that young deserves to make a mistake and then get a felony and spend the rest of their life with a felony on your record… but… she does deserve a charge and time that’s for sure. I mean if you brought a taser into the airport and sent the same video to snap you would get charged just as bad…. I mean. A gov building, is a gov building no matter what type. 🤷🏻‍♀️ so she asked for it. Sad but true. And she needs a wake up call cuz she isn’t going to get anywhere like that (” LMFAO lets see if shorty still laughin wen I taz ha ass “) 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

  • News like this shouldn’t be posted over media. There are more knuckleheads out there that are careless and live to outdo others crime just for a little piece of fame and rather be sitting behind bars where food is served daily and can make friends who think of life just as they do.

  • Kip Harris Erma Crockton Marvin OneWay 🤔

    • Hang her

    • Right that scum my children go to Westport she’s a threat to society I’m glad that they got that no good cumrag off the streets

  • This is petty in my opinion. They should’ve confiscated the taser and suspended her for 10 days. A felony charge is harsh

  • Steven Casaletto

  • But if that school was getting assulted they would commend her for having it for stopping the bully…

  • 😷

  • Damn 😴

  • Alec Jacob Jheri Lauren

  • I used to give my phone but took out my Sim card and battery. 😂😂and if they asked for it I would say nah I’m good 👌

  • Lmao

  • BLESS HER PARENTS

  • Kayla Agee

  • Aliyah Anderson-smith

  • If you read what she captioned the snapchat story you will die 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Angela Austin

  • Joshua Moncada
    Y’all keep it classy I see.

  • Yall Don’t Know How The Person Was She Was Beefing With , Sometimes It Takes More Than Just Putting Your Hands On Someone It Could Have Been Handled Outside Of School Or Differently But Then Again Y’all Don’t Know The Reasoning Behind It All , Just That She Brought It To School .I’ve Been In Her Position Before And Yet It Was Only Cause WESTPORT Principles And Dean’s Don’t Handle Situations Properly And They Choose Sides Or Play Both Sides Trust Me Ik From Experience Been There All 4 Years . A Felony Charge Is Crazy Asf And Unnecessary….

  • Courtney Leboeuf!!!

  • Jose Merced

  • Kids like her are ruining the education for other kids ‼️ throw away the key!