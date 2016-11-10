We couldn’t make this stuff up.

Fox News reports that colleges are offering students “trauma treatment” after President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that Millennial protesters who flooded college campuses over Hillary’s loss “are a bunch of spoiled crybabies.”

Hundreds of students stormed UCLA early Wednesday, after it became clear Trump had won the White House. Later, dozens of students attended a “cry-in” on the campus of Cornell University.

Students with the University of Texas said they were too upset to attend the school’s inaugural ball, which is a high-profile event for the school. Instead, many students sold their tickets.

Another student made a video and threatened to kill herself if the government didn’t “fix this sh*t right now.” (video below)

Warning: Contains adult language

