David Johnson, the man who shot a woman inside a Walmart and later shot himself, is currently on life support at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

“Johnson is on a ventilator and does not have any brain activity. He has not been officially pronounced deceased,” said Ocala Police Department Public Information Officer, Meghan Shay.

On November 24, Johnson, 55, and 30-year-old Carli Cronin, were involved in an argument inside the Walmart garden center, located at 4980 East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Witnesses stated that when the couple entered the garden center, Cronin screamed for help.

Johnson then shot Cronin multiple times. Cronin later died from her injuries.

Johnson fled the scene and returned to their home in the 6000 block of Northeast 35th Street. When police arrived, they found Johnson with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

According to records, Johnson and Cronin have had domestic violence issues in the past.

Shay said this is the 12th domestic violence homicide in Marion County this year.