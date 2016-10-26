

Belleview, Florida — Firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue Belleview Station 18, Summerfield Station 30, and the Villages Station 10, worked diligently to extinguish a house fire early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:29 a.m, MCFR units received a call about a fire at Woodside Apartments, located at 3745 Southeast 107th Street, Belleview.

According to a press release, the caller reported seeing smoke and flames emitting from the middle of the apartment.

MCFR Public Information Officer James P. Lucas was the first to arrive on the scene.

Lucas said, “I arrived to find flames venting through the roof of the center apartment and immediately began evacuation of the adjacent apartments.”

A short time later, District Captain 3 arrived on the scene, established command, and completed a 360 inspection of the fire.

Firefighters then quickly made entry to the structure. As a team, they tirelessly worked together to extinguish the blaze.

According to Lucas, because of their dedication and persistence, the firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the middle apartment.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 11 minutes.

Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters executed primary and secondary searches of the apartments. All residents made it out without injury.

However, five residents have been displaced due to the fire.

Firefighters placed salvage covers over the residents’ belongings. This aides to prevent their valuables from being destroyed.

On the scene, displaced residents were assisted by MCFR Chaplain Joe LaCognata and Fire Rescue Support, Inc.

According to Lucas, 18 firefighters and eight units were dedicated to this structure fire.

Unites on the scene included; A103, R18, DC3, E18, L30, R518, E10, Chap100, Chap3, E17, Air25, Rehab25, and STFM.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.