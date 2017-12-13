A Vanguard High School senior was killed Tuesday night and another man seriously injured following a shooting in Ocala.

Ocala police said that at approximately 9:11 p.m. they received several calls about shots being fired near the 2200 block of Northwest First Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found that Jeffery Scott, 18, and Marcus Cooper, 18, had been shot. Both were transported to a local hospital where Scott later died from his injuries. Cooper is listed in critical condition.

The two men were found lying by vehicles that were parked next to each other.

Detectives stated that there was some sort of altercation after a VHS basketball game. The altercation involved several male individuals, one of which was beaten by someone.

According to reports, two people went looking for the suspect but were met by another vehicle that blocked them at the entrance of Pavilion Oaks. An argument ensued and then shots were fired.

During the investigation, police came into contact with the teen who had been beaten up. He had not been shot. He was transferred to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting, however, all parties involved have been interviewed.

Police said Cooper transferred to Forest High School from VHS, but later dropped out. He was arrested in August for Possession of MDMA.

If you have any information about this case, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.