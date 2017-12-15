A Vanguard High School student was arrested Friday after another student reported that one of his classmates had a loaded weapon.

The 9th grader was removed from campus and was immediately expelled.

In an e-mail to Ocala Post, Marion County Public Schools Public Information Officer, Kevin Christian, wrote, “We believe this incident is NOT connected in any way to the criminal activity earlier this week in the area surrounding the school.”

No shots were fired during the incident.

The student’s name and photo have not been released to the media at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.