Jorge Alberto Antunez Quintero

An Uber driver faces charges of Kidnapping and Sexual Battery after a passenger said the driver took advantage of her.

The incident happened on May 21, the driver was arrested on December 6.

The victim called for an Uber to get a ride to her hotel and 38-year-old Jorge Alberto Antunez Quintero arrived to pick her up.

The victim stated that she lost consciousness during the ride. At one point, the victim said she felt sick and asked the Uber driver to pull over.

Quintero told police that when the woman got out of the car her dress came up. He said that is when he noticed that the woman was not wearing any underwear and took that as a sign that she wanted him to have sex with her.

Quintero drove to a Red Roof Inn, located at 9922 Hawaiian Court, where he carried the woman into a hotel room and sexually assaulted her while she was drunk.

When the victim woke up, Quintero told her that she had hallucinated and had a bad dream.

The victim arrived at her destination two hours later.

Quintero is married with children.

He is being held without bond.

This is not the first time an Orlando Uber driver has sexually assaulted a drunk female.

According to authorities, Uber remains unregulated and does not follow the same rules as cab companies when it pertains to drivers.

We want to hear from you. What do you think about Uber and the lack of regulations?

  Dear Ocala Post, this has zero to do with regulations.

  Google "taxi driver rapes"
    My point is this is Ocala Post showing bias against rideshare. DonnaReynolds Sheber I made no comment defending the rapist.

    Explain how this is bias! Because it does not fit your agenda? The police report was about an Uber driver not a taxi driver. The officials we spoke with specifically mentioned Uber drivers not taxi taxi-drivers… they specifically mention the lack of regulations for Uber drivers. Sounds to us like you might work for Uber and now you're a little offended. You can also Google sexual assaults by Uber drivers and return an entire list. Ocala Post does not have any stake in ride-sharing or taxi companies.

    You clearly think more regulation would have made a difference. In what way would regulations have protected these women here? http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5033159/Female-Uber-Lyft-drivers-share-harassment-stories.html

    Drivers being attacked by passengers far outweigh the other scenario. Think about it. The passenger has one ride. While the driver has 10, 20 or 30 a night. The odds are against them. But unfortunately Ocala Post had an opportunity to be a decent news outlet but instead decided to be a hot headline but no real story content tabloid.

