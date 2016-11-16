Connect on Linked in

Citra, Florida – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire Rescue, and HAZMAT are onsite of a two-train derailment, in which more than 4,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the vicinity of Northeast 175th Street Road and Northeast 23rd Terrace, Citra.

MCFR said that at approximately 20 train cars and three engines were derailed in the accident.

According to MCFR, two people suffered minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid Pine Church Road and 2500 Northeast 175th Street due to the road being blocked by a train car.

This is a developing story.