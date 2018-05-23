Summerfield, Florida — A double shooting in Summerfield Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital — one in critical condition and the other is stable.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to 9430 Southeast 145th Place after receiving a call about a double shooting.

Deputies arrived at the home to find that two males had been shot. One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the buttocks.

Detectives have not released the names of the victims who were shot.

No further details have been released at this time.

If have any information about this incident, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.