Summerfield — Two people were found to be unconscious in a running vehicle parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K, located at 14870 South U.S. 441, Summerfield.

On Wednesday, authorities were alerted after a clerk reported that the car had been parked at the pump for a long time.

Brandon Rutledge, 28, and Jessica Potter, 23, were passed out inside the vehicle and not moving — the engine was still on.

The two were awakened by deputies banging on the window.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found several pills, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and multiple hypodermic needles.

Potter was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Buprenorphine without a Prescription (a narcotic painkiller), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

Rutledge was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Buprenorphine without a Prescription, and Possession of Drug Equipment.

Both Potter and Rutledge have an extensive arrest record.