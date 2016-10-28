Ocala, Florida — Two drug dealers were arrested after agents with The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team received numerous tips about drugs being sold from an apartment in Ocala.

On Thursday, agents executed a search warrant at 3990 Southeast 19th Avenue, Unit A, Ocala.

Derrick R. James, 33, and Qinobea Gray, 25, were inside the apartment at the time agents raided the apartment.

Agents read the warrant to both felons as they were being handcuffed.

What was located

3 bags of cocaine

2 bags of heroin

71 oxycodone pills

2 foiled packages of methamphetamine

1 bag of marijuana

1 mason jar filled with marijuana under a side table

1 pill bottle filled with crack cocaine

1 bag of crack cocaine behind a speak

1 bag of crack cocaine behind a TV

1 bag of heroin

5 digital scales

5 Xanax pills

1 plastic garbage bag with $3,057.00 in cash

1 Glock 26

Agents also located a set of keys, which belonged to Gray’s Honda.

The vehicle was parked out side.

Located in the trunk of the car

(1) 12 gauge shotgun

(1) 38 special

1 Para Ordinance pistol

1 Norinco SKS

When questioned, James admitted to smoking and selling marijuana.

However, James stated that he did not know how the guns and other drugs came to be in his apartment.

He also denied any knowledge of the weapons that were located in the truck of the car.

Gray told agents that the key to the car belonged to her. She stated that she did not know what was in the car because she had never opened the car before.

“I never opened the doors because I did not even know what the key belonged to. I just found it and put it on the key ring.”

Several minutes into the interview, she refused to answer any more questions because she said her “stomach was hurting.”

James is a career criminal with multiple felony convictions. He has been in and out of prison his entire life.

James was arrested and charged with Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Trafficking Heroin and , Oxycodone, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gray faces the same charges minus Possession of a Weapon.

James is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $71,000 bond.

Gray’s bond was set at $62,500.

Their next court date is slated for November 29.