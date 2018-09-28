Silver Springs – Two suspects who have been accused of attacking multiple people — including an 11-year-old girl — were arrested Thursday.
According to reports, Julia Napiontek and Brandon Clanton, both 18, attacked four people — ages 11, 55, 47, and 48 in the parking lot of Forest Corners Circle K.
Surveillance video showed that Napiontek pulled the 11-year-old from a car and punched her in the face.
The other victims also sustained injuries to their face.
Clanton assaulted a deputy as they attempted to arrest him.
Clanton was charged with Battery and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.
Clanton was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse on September 13, after he struck a 17-year-old in the face.
Napiontek was charged with Battery and Aggravated Child Abuse.
Napiontek has since bonded out of jail.
Their motive is unknown at this time.