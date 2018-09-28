Connect on Linked in

Silver Springs – Two suspects who have been accused of attacking multiple people — including an 11-year-old girl — were arrested Thursday.

According to reports, Julia Napiontek and Brandon Clanton, both 18, attacked four people — ages 11, 55, 47, and 48 in the parking lot of Forest Corners Circle K.

Surveillance video showed that Napiontek pulled the 11-year-old from a car and punched her in the face.

The other victims also sustained injuries to their face.

Clanton assaulted a deputy as they attempted to arrest him.

Clanton was charged with Battery and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Clanton was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse on September 13, after he struck a 17-year-old in the face.

Napiontek was charged with Battery and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Napiontek has since bonded out of jail.

Their motive is unknown at this time.