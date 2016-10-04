Eureka – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a truck and trailer that was stolen over the weekend.

According to reports, deputies responded to a call Sunday after a boater at the Eureka East Boat Ramp reported a submerged vehicle.

Marion County Fire Rescue was the first to arrive on the scene.

A tow truck was dispatched and removed a 2002 silver Chevy 1500 from the water. All of the windows had been busted out and the truck stripped.

The trailer, which contained which contained multiple tools, a camera, air compressor, and green Polaris 1000 Razor ATV, was gone.

The truck was reported stolen by a 33-year-old man who was staying at his hunt camp over the weekend. Deputies say he awoke on Sunday and discovered his truck and trailer had been stolen.

The total loss was more than $13,000.

Anyone with information can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.