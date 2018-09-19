A truck driver was transported by ShandsCair helicopter to Ocala Regional Medical Center Wednesday after he rolled his semi and became trapped inside.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of the semi, Gary Lentz, 64, was traveling southbound on County road 315 approaching a right curve near the intersection of Northeast 247th Lane when the driver lost control of the semi.

Troopers say Lentz over corrected, at which time the semi and trailer overturned and skid across both lanes of County Road 315.

Marion County Fire Rescue Technical Rescue was dispatched to assist the extraction of the driver.

The driver is expected to recover.