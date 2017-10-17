Be advised that Marion County residents traveling along Southwest 49th Avenue will experience a temporary lane closure between the intersections of Southwest 95th Street and Marion Oaks Trail.

The closure will be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 26, due to road work.

County officials said that there will be barricades and signs in place to direct traffic through the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Officials ask that all drivers remember to yield to roadside workers and obey posted speed limits. Speeding fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Use extra caution during rainy weather.