Thrill the World is an annual attempt to break the Largest Simultaneous Dance with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. Every year, Funky Zombies gather to dance to the greatest selling record of all time. The event, which will take place Saturday, October 21, from 4 to 9 p.m, will be sponsored by Extensions Dance Studio and Just Entertainment, Inc. on the Ocala Downtown Square.

This is Ocala’s largest Fall Festival. More than 5,000 people take part in this event. The event includes over 100 vendors, bounce houses, haunted houses, 2 DJ’s, booth trick-or-treating, and of course, the Thriller Dance.

Organizers are looking for:

1. VENDORS: direct sale vendors, homemade crafts, food trucks, medical offices/spas, banks, insurance companies, realtors, and other miscellaneous businesses that would like to showcase their products and services. (Only 1 direct sale vendor per company.) Vendor space is only $100 and spaces are selling out fast.

2. DANCERS to dance to Thriller. The fee to join is $5 in advance, or $7 at the event. There is no age limit to join and no experience is necessary-just come and have fun! The goal is to break the Ocala record for the most dancers performing Thriller. Extensions Dance Studio will have two free practices — Wednesday October 18, and Thursday October 19, at 6:45 p.m.

If you are not familiar with the event, you can watch Thrill the World 2015 Thriller Dance. Come join the dance!

You can also read the article and view photos for Thrill the World 2015 and Thrill the World 2016.

All proceeds to benefit Just Entertainment, Inc. a non-profit organization which benefits local children of the Arts.

For more information on becoming a Vendor or registering as a Dancer, please contact Chrissy Durning at chrissydurning@gmail.com or visit the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/165150100678800/ .