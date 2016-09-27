Ocala, Florida — Thrill The World Ocala is back for its sixth year this October which will take place on Saturday October 15 from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

This is Ocala’s Biggest Fall Festival and you won’t want to miss it and is being sponsored by Extensions Dance Studio and Just Entertainment, Inc.

Thrill the World Ocala is an annual attempt where zombies get together and try to break Ocala’s record by dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller on the Downtown Square. Every year thousands of attendees take part in this event which includes over 130 vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, haunted houses, dance parties, vendor trick-or-treating, and of course, the Thriller Dance.

Extensions Dance Studio and Just Entertainment, Inc. are currently looking for zombie dancers to help break Ocala’s record, which was set in the 2014. Pre-registration is $5 per dancing zombie and includes two rehearsals at Extensions Dance Studio, located at 2303 Northeast Jacksonville Road, Ocala. The rehearsal dates are Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13, at 6:45 p.m.

For those who do not pre-register, that’s okay too. On the night of the event, participants can register for $7.00 at the sign in table. Each dancer will be required to have an armband. There is no age limit and no dance experience is necessary. The young and the young at heart are encouraged to attend and have a great time dancing. You can view the dance from Thrill the World 2015 here.

Vendor applications are still being accepted for non-food vendors who wish to participate.

To register for the dance, or to become a Vendor, please contact Chrissy Durning at chrissydurning@gmail.com. You can also visit her Facebook page.